MONDAY, Feb. 14
A Sullivan couple has kept ice fishing traditions alive with an annual kids’ derby.
The Chapman Pond Fishing Derby has grown in popularity since its beginnings in 2017, and had a successful fourth event on Saturday.
Keene police arrested a Brattleboro man who they say fired at least two gunshots outside a Central Square bar late Saturday night while fighting with another patron.
Nobody is believed to have been shot during the incident, police said.
A house on North Street in Jaffrey sustained heavy damage in a fire early Saturday morning, the fire chief said.
No one was injured in the blaze, according to Chief David Chamberlain.
TUESDAY, Feb. 15
Under a bill before the N.H. Legislature, the city of Keene and other municipalities statewide could put a ban on single-use plastic bags.
Consideration of such a ban was halted last year in Keene based on a legal opinion that it was unclear whether such a regulation would require state authorization.
N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 has announced two administrative staffing changes.
Kate Shanks is moving from Harrisville-Wells Memorial School to become the new SAU 29 special education administrator, and Gina Chace was appointed to fill Shanks’ position temporarily as principal/instructional coach.
Colleagues remember Brian Mattson, the former director of Keene Parks and Recreation.
Mattson made a lasting impact in the community in his more than four decades as a civil servant and community activist, which included building a skate park downtown and the Water Street basketball courts, as well as the Recreation Center on Washington Street.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16
Eight candidates have filed to run for three open seats on the Keene Board of Education.
The seats, which are each three-year terms, will go to the top three vote-getters at the polls in March.
A pet macaw ruffled his owner’s feathers when the bird flew the coop recently in Brattleboro and became stranded.
Thanks to two linesmen from Green Mountain Power, Kaiba the macaw is now safe at home.
Elective procedures have resumed at Cheshire Medical Center amid a drop in COVID-19 cases.
Despite the positive developments, community transmission of the virus remains substantial, and precautions, such as the use of masks indoors in public areas, continue to be necessary, said Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious-disease specialist at the hospital.
THURSDAY, Feb. 17
147 Main St., damaged in a five-alarm fire in early January, is set to be torn down in the coming weeks after Keene’s Historic District Commission voted Wednesday to clear the way for the demolition.
A change to the city’s land development code that took effect on Sept. 1 complicated the decision, which has effectively ended the commission’s involvement with the property.
Cheshire County commissioners have approved a grant application to support purchasing body cameras for the sheriff’s office.
The $45,000 grant, with equivalent matching funds already budgeted by the county, would cover the five-year lease of 11 cameras.
A bill that gained support in the N.H. House brings residents one step closer to being able to purchase marijuana for recreational use.
House Bill 1598, whose co-sponsors include Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, would allow marijuana to be sold in state-run stores, similar to the way alcohol is now sold.
FRIDAY, Feb. 18
The city of Keene has rescinded its mask mandate, effective immediately.
After extending the mandate earlier this month, the City Council voted to rescind it at its regular meeting Thursday. Mayor George Hansel cast the tie-breaking vote to strike it down after councilors deadlocked 7-7.
Gov. Chris Sununu unveiled a $100 million initiative to expand housing in his State of the State address on Thursday.
It’s an effort welcomed in the Monadnock Region, where available apartments and houses are in short supply.
Hillside Village of Keene has been renamed as its sale to an Illinois-based nonprofit is finalized.
Covenant Living Communities & Services closed on its deal for Hillside Village — now Covenant Living of Keene — on Tuesday, after a federal bankruptcy court approved the facility’s $33 million sale last November.