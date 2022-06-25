MONDAY, June 20
Juneteenth in Keene was, among other events, a celebration that saw spirited speeches, got a small crowd moving to blues and drums, and quizzed volunteers on Black history in Railroad Square Sunday.
For the Monadnock Region’s Black residents and people from elsewhere in New Hampshire who attended the events, it was a moving occasion after Keene recognized Juneteenth as a city holiday beginning last year.
Amid a chorus of cheers from friends, families and the nearby cows from the on-campus farm, Fall Mountain celebrated its Class of 2022 on Saturday morning.
There were 117 graduating seniors who received diplomas, with technology integration specialist Selena Garrison serving as guest speaker.
A two-alarm fire Saturday afternoon in Bellows Falls caused damage to the third floor of a home on Blake Street.
Firefighters encountered heavy fire and heat as they entered the third floor of the building, and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the home.
TUESDAY, June 21
The N.H. Public Utilities Commission recently denied Keene’s proposed community power plan, but according to Senior Planner Mari Brunner, that’s not a bad thing.
The city was primarily seeking feedback from the PUC at this point, Brunner said, adding that the city expected the rejection since the commission is still working to establish rules for such programs.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law allowing people to carry loaded pistols or revolvers on snowmobiles or off-highway recreational vehicles.
Supporters characterize it as cleaning up an oversight in a state law that generally allows people to carry concealed handguns without a permit, but opponents say there are good reasons not to allow people to have loaded firearms on vehicles bumping along rough terrain.
A longtime Keene police officer was demoted in rank last month, according to city officials.
Effective May 15, Jason Short was demoted from his lieutenant position as commander of the Keene Police Department’s bureau of criminal investigations to a sergeant position as police prosecutor.
WEDNESDAY, June 22
After Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law creating a special “affidavit ballot,” it will now be up to local election officials to make it work and to the courts to determine if it’s even legal.
Under Senate Bill 418, the votes of people who register at the polls without ID on Election Day will be subtracted from the totals if they don’t provide ID within seven days of voting.
The Northlands Music & Arts Festival will kick off Friday and Saturday at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in North Swanzey.
In addition to live music, attendees can see installation and performance art ranging from stretched fabric canopies to wooden sculptures to huge murals being painted live during the festival.
Harrisville will resubmit the town’s community power plan when state rulemaking concludes after its plan, like Keene’s, was rejected by the state.
Harrisville’s plan is part of a program that aims to pool the electric use of residents, business and property owners and give consumers more of a say in where the electricity comes from and how much it costs.
THURSDAY, June 23
Winchester will once again be looking for a new police chief after Erik Josephson submitted his resignation during the non-public session of Wednesday night’s selectboard meeting.
Board Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard said this morning that the board has not yet voted on Josephson’s resignation, but she expects the five-member group to accept it.
The pilot of a single-engine plane suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when his aircraft crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday morning, according to Charlestown Police Chief Patrick Connors.
George Tucker, 27, of Ludlow, Vt., the plane’s lone occupant, reported an engine malfunction before colliding with high-tension powerlines near the Charlestown Picnic Area and Boat Launch on Lower Landing Road..
Residential ratepayers across the state would see a $100 one-time credit pop up on their electric bills under a proposal unveiled by Gov. Chris Sununu to help people with skyrocketing energy costs.
Legislative approval would be needed to tap $60 million from surplus state money to pay for the $100 credits to 600,000 power customers.
FRIDAY, June 24
A N.H. Board of Nursing hearing brought into public view new details about the circumstances that allowed gallons of fentanyl solution to go unaccounted for at Cheshire Medical Center.
It also revealed that the total known drug loss exceeds what The Sentinel previously reported.
A group is looking to donate a 2.5-acre parcel near Ashuelot River Park in Keene to the city, to be used as additional park land.
It also plans to donate one acre for the Monadnock Conservancy to use as a new headquarters.
