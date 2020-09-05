MONDAY, Aug. 31
Local health officials say getting a flu shot is more important than ever this year.
If this year’s flu season is severe, hospitals could become strained with flu and COVID-19 patients, said Dr. Marika Henegan, medical director of Cheshire Medical Center’s Walk-In Care clinic.
A high demand for beds at the Hundred Nights shelter in Keene is a particular problem this year.
COVID-19 precautions have led to fewer available beds, and city regulations are colliding with the organization’s ability to apply for federal funding to expand at a new location.
A second Keene State College student in the city has tested positive for COVID-19, the college said Sunday.
The student lives off campus, and is isolating with her two roommates; the first confirmed positive case was a resident assistant in an on-campus dorm.
TUESDAY, Sept. 1
The lineup of film professionals slated to speak to Keene State College students and community members this semester includes some big names — among them, famed actor William Shatner.
These conversations about what it’s like to work in the industry — which will be held via Zoom and are open to the public — were put together by film professor Tom Cook for his career development class.
Keene Mayor George Hansel last week signed on to the Mayor’s Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness, a symbolic pledge by municipalities to eliminate homelessness among military veterans.
Joining the initiative doesn’t give more access to federal aid, but will give the city benchmarks for achieving the goal.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2
Four additional Franklin Pierce University students have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the school’s total to 10 known cases as of Wednesday.
Three students tested positive during the university’s first round of random testing last Friday, spokesman Ken Phillips said.
A Keene woman is taking on two incumbents in the Democratic primary to represent Cheshire County District 16 in the N.H. House.
Reps. William Pearson and Joe Schapiro are running for re-election against local business owner Amanda Elizabeth Toll and a fourth candidate, Ryan Meehan, in the Sept. 8 primary election.
The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough and The Keene Sentinel will host a live-streamed online awards presentation next week recognizing the achievements of young professionals.
The 12 Trendsetters winners will be honored during a broadcast on Facebook Live and The Sentinel’s website on Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, Sept. 3
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest report showed that 94 percent of Americans who had died from COVID-19 by that point also had contributing medical conditions.
But since the data were released last week, they have been misinterpreted as stating that only 6 percent of deaths were actually caused by COVID-19.
Health officials are reminding New Hampshire residents to take precautions around mosquitoes, after insects found in Manchester recently tested positive for West Nile virus.
The batch of mosquitoes that tested positive is the first to do so in 2020, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.
A total of 10 Franklin Pierce University students have tested positive for COVID-19 since they began returning to campus on Aug. 16, but that’s not necessarily a surprise to the school leaders.
“Nothing has rocked us back on our heels or made us think that we didn’t have a good response to it,” university President Kim Mooney said in an interview Wednesday.
FRIDAY, Sept. 4
The Keene City Council has voted unanimously to move forward with a testing-and-evaluation plan to determine whether to equip police officers with body and in-vehicle cameras.
The city will outfit four cruisers and six officers as part of the trial period that will likely start after the November election, according to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen faces primary challenges from a retired Keene dentist and a Nashua man who describes himself as “an orthodox libertarian extremist.”
The incumbent senator, Tom Alciere and Elm City resident Paul Krautmann will vie for the Democratic nomination Tuesday.
The Street Savory Food Truck will close its kitchen at Branch and Blade Brewing Co. in Keene due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, co-owner Austin Reida said Thursday.
For the time being, the food truck will also not have any regular hours, but will open for “special occasions” to be announced on the restaurant’s social media accounts.