MONDAY, Oct. 5
Eight New Hampshire residents died in seven separate fires this year, including two in the southwestern part of the state, according to information released Friday by the N.H. Department of Safety.
The common denominator: The homes contained no confirmed working smoke alarms.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 119 new positive test results for COVID-19 over the weekend and one death related to the virus.
At least one of the new positives was from Cheshire County.
Brattleboro landlords could soon be barred from charging tenants a security deposit worth more than their first month’s rent, if the town’s selectboard approves a proposed ordinance.
After initially discussing it last month, the board will continue to review the proposal, which it received in August from the recently formed Tenants Union of Brattleboro, at its meeting Tuesday.
TUESDAY, Oct. 6
The Monadnock Regional School District learned Monday of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Troy Elementary School population, Superintendent Lisa Witte announced in a letter posted on the district’s website the same day.
This marks the first known COVID-19 case in a primary/secondary school in the Monadnock Region.
Many months into a pandemic that has claimed more than one million lives globally, significant focus has been trained on the pursuit of a COVID-19 vaccine and its timeline for approval and mass production.
But new research has found fewer than half of Granite Staters said they’d likely get immunized if they could do so right now.
Jonathan Amerault was a prolific hiker and had been on the cusp of a significant milestone when he was killed last month, according to his friends.
David DupreWilson, one of Amerault’s closest friends since they grew up together in Milford, organized a hike in his memory Sunday that 18 people participated in.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 7
The city of Keene has given the green light to trick-or-treating this year, while emphasizing safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor George Hansel announced Tuesday that children can go door-to-door between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Halloween but encouraged safety precautions to help prevent spread of the viral disease.
The Monadnock Regional School Board voted Tuesday night to move forward with a plan to consolidate Swanzey’s two elementary schools into one, and renovate the district’s three other elementary schools.
The process, which still requires voter approval, would take place over the next four years.
Police have identified the man killed in a two-car crash Friday night in Jaffrey as Stanford Long, 76, of New Ipswich.
Long died after suffering a medical issue while driving on Turnpike Road in Jaffrey, which caused his sedan to cross into the opposite lane and collide with a pickup truck, Jaffrey police Lt. Chris LaBrecque said.
THURSDAY, Oct. 8
A proposed ordinance that would hold the hosts of unruly parties accountable for the actions of their house guests is heading to the Keene City Council for further consideration.
The council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee on Wednesday voted to recommend that a so-called social host ordinance be submitted to the council after hearing a series of revisions to the first draft.
Peterborough’s deputy clerk has resigned, but local officials are moving ahead with preparations for the Nov. 3 general election in the wake of a contentious inquiry this summer that concluded Town Clerk Linda Guyette had created a hostile and dangerous work environment in the town office.
In the meantime, the former deputy clerk, Gayle Bohl, plans to take legal action based on the conclusions of the third-party investigation into Guyette’s behavior toward her while on the job, she told The Sentinel Thursday.
A Bay State man is facing sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in Keene last year.
Thoai Kline, 28, of Beverly, Mass., was indicted Sept. 28 on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and a misdemeanor charge of sexual assault.
FRIDAY, Oct. 9
Like many businesses, Beeze Tees Screen Printing was hit hard by the pandemic. And without more aid, owner Tim Pipp is worried about its future.
Pipp discussed this and more with Democratic gubernatorial candidate and state Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes on Thursday, when Feltes stopped by the Beeze Tees production facility in Marlborough.
The N.H. Attorney General’s Office says some residents have reported receiving unidentified mailers containing an absentee ballot application form.
According to state law, such mailers must identify the entity that is distributing the form, which the mailers in question fail to do, according to a Thursday night news release from the office of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
With many young parents in the Monadnock Region struggling with substance-use disorder, grandparents have often had to step in and raise their grandchildren.
To help those in this situation, Maps Counseling Services in Keene is launching a new therapeutic program, part of a project run by the Dartmouth Trauma Interventions Center.