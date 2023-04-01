MONDAY, March 27
Keene State College freshman Kelsey Mayer, who was involved in a crash with a logging truck in Stoddard early Thursday morning, has died of her injuries while another student has been released from the hospital, school officials said.
Both Mayer and her passenger, Allison M. Yanski, 19, graduated from Concord High School and played together on the Keene State women’s soccer team.
Many Monadnock Region towns and school districts are holding their annual meetings and elections on Tuesday after they postponed their initial dates nearly two weeks ago when a nor’easter blanketed the area in snow.
Find complete town and school district meeting information at sentinelsource.com/vote.
A local equine center that offers opportunities for therapeutic horse riding is launching a scholarship in memory of Bethany Thornton, a local woman who died last year.
Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center allows children aged 4 and up and people with physical and intellectual disabilities a chance to brush, lead and ride horses.
TUESDAY, March 28
When the nation’s COVID-19 public-health emergency ends May 11, New Hampshire residents will need to find alternatives to expanded benefits they’ve had for the past three years.
With programs such as Medicaid returning to their pre-pandemic requirements and benefit levels, public-health officials are working to ensure a smooth transition and continued support.
Christopher Spence signed a contract Sunday to become the Fall Mountain Regional School District’s new superintendent starting this summer.
Spence will begin his tenure as superintendent July 1, according to the Fall Mountain website. He is currently an assistant superintendent for the Rochester (N.Y.) City School District.
WEDNESDAY, March 29
Keene voters on Tuesday handily approved the entire school district warrant, including the $72.6 million budget, and voted in three school board members.
During the campaign, the three winners all agreed that public education is crucial, and said they’re interested in preserving the system and improving conditions for students.
Winchester residents in Tuesday’s elections voted down a number of proposals that would have made changes to the town’s aquifer protection district, among other warrant articles.
But voters did give the green-light for the town to hire a company to livestream public meetings. Additionally, new members were elected to the town budget committee and planning board.
A Greenfield, Mass., man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Route 119 in Hinsdale, N.H. State Police said Wednesday morning.
Route 119 was closed in the area for about seven hours after the crash.
THURSDAY, March 30
Although no action was taken on Keene’s multimillion-dollar downtown infrastructure project Wednesday night, city councilors convened to discuss it and try to reach an unofficial consensus on some parts of the work, slated to begin in 2025.
About 40 members of the public were in the audience to hear councilors for the first time analyze the project’s different facets and offer their opinions.
A new ballot-counting device being considered for use throughout New Hampshire seemed to perform well in a test during Tuesday’s local election, Winchester Town Clerk Jim Tetreault said Wednesday.
Results from the Election Systems & Software device will be compared to a hand count in a public audit the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office will conduct Thursday.
Voters in the Fall Mountain Regional School District on Tuesday approved nearly the entire warrant, rejecting only a pair of petition articles including one that would have changed the budget committee’s authority.
The district’s $35.1 million budget passed 1,537 to 483, while petition warrant articles to replace the statutory budget committee with an advisory budget committee and to study Walpole’s potential withdrawal from the district failed.
FRIDAY, March 31
For the Keene State College women’s soccer team and greater campus community, Thursday evening was a time of remembering, rather than mourning, a student-athlete who died from injuries she suffered in a motor vehicle crash in Stoddard last week.
People filled the Mabel Brown Room of the student center to pay tribute to Kelsey Mayer.
Eight young professionals who are making an impact in the Monadnock Region were honored Thursday night at the annual Trendsetters awards at the Keene Country Club.
Read stories about and see videos of the winners at sentinelsource.com/business_journal/trendsetters_2023
Two Keene residents are recovering from serious injuries they received in a motor vehicle crash Tuesday in Marshfield, Vt., according to Vermont State Police.
Nancy Gillard is in serious but stable condition and her husband, Dan, is recovering, according to the couple’s son Bill Gillard.
Vermont State Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Brattleboro on Thursday night.
Police found a man dead inside an apartment on Birge Street after responding to a 911 call reporting gunfire at the residence.
