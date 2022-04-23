MONDAY, April 18
An archaeology professor and student at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge recently found that a pair of dugout canoes on display at the university for decades appear to have been made by Native Americans.
Radiocarbon dating revealed that the canoes were likely made between 1516 and 1674.
Three Keene Rotary organizations have worked together to collect nearly $20,000 to help support Ukrainian refugees in Europe.
Most of those funds are being sent to Keene’s partner city of Einbeck, Germany.
TUESDAY, April 19
Kaila Cumings of Brattleboro doesn’t seem to be afraid of anything, but nonetheless she’s a veteran of being naked and afraid.
The newest season of “Naked and Afraid XL,” airing May 1 on Discovery, will be Cumings’ third time participating in a “Naked and Afraid” challenge.
A Keene man who legally changed his name from Richard Paul to Nobody has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of wire fraud.
He is one of six people — four of them Monadnock Region residents — charged in connection with what prosecutors describe as an illegal bitcoin business.
Like other New England states, New Hampshire has seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 case reports recently, and most counties are now considered to have “medium” levels of transmission.
But whether you need to don a mask again is up to your personal risk factors, local and federal health experts say.
WEDNESDAY, April 20
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a head injury Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in a downtown Keene crosswalk, according to city police.
Two vehicles stopped for the pedestrian, Sgt. Colin Zamore said, but a third southbound SUV failed to yield.
Brattleboro’s selectboard voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a one-year EMS contract with Golden Cross Ambulance, as it explores starting ambulance service through the town fire department.
The town recently split with Rescue Inc., which has provided ambulance service in Brattleboro for 56 years.
An American Civil Liberties Union representative, an official with the Roman Catholic Church and others urged a N.H. Senate committee Tuesday to reject a House-passed bill against so-called “sanctuary cities.”
Cheshire County, Harrisville and Dublin are among the areas where voters and officials have supported limits on local cooperation with federal immigration officials.
THURSDAY, April 21
Coffee drinkers may soon have another local spot to satisfy their caffeine craving, with Aroma Joe’s looking to open a drive-thru location in Keene.
The city’s planning board is scheduled to hear a proposal Monday to construct an 800-square-foot building and install a second curb on the vacant lot between Pearl Street and Richardson Court.
Members of the N.H. Senate Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday urged the full Senate to snuff out a legislative proposal to legalize marijuana and sell it at state-run stores.
In a unanimous voice vote, the panel marked House Bill 1598 as “inexpedient to legislate.”
The pedestrian struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in downtown Keene was badly injured, according to his sister, who said he is a student at Keene State College.
This isn’t the first time a Keene State student has been seriously injured in a downtown crosswalk in recent years.
FRIDAY, April 22
The Keene City Council appointed a committee on housing stability Thursday, while also voting to pursue a design and feasibility project for a dog park and disc-golf course at the former Wheelock campground.
The housing committee’s formation comes after the campground was suggested as a place for people experiencing homelessness to stay.
The N.H. Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill by Keene Rep. Joe Schapiro to provide dental care to adults with Medicaid.
The new Medicaid benefit would take effect on April 1, 2023, and include diagnostic and preventive dental services.
The N.H. state trooper who shot and injured a Walpole man outside the man’s home on Dec. 4 had legal justification to use deadly force, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
The trooper fired his gun after the Walpole man pulled what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun, later found to be a pellet gun, and pointed it at another officer, the Attorney General’s Office said.