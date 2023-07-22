MONDAY, July 17
Now under new ownership, Alyson’s Orchard drew thousands to its first Summer Festival Saturday in Walpole.
“This is new to us, it’s new to Alyson’s; this has never been anything anybody’s ever done before here,” co-owner Adam Naeck said.
The Monadnock Conservancy is hosting three hikes this summer aimed at making hiking more inclusive for people in the community.
The hikes will be for young families with children, young adults and women.
After COVID and Mother Nature caused problems for the Monadnock Inn in Jaffrey, the inn is open to guests once again.
The property is still on the market, says Delaware-based investor Randy Beers, who has owned the inn since 2014.
TUESDAY, July 18
A week after the Monadnock Region saw significant rainfall that led to flooding and damaged roads, area towns are still making road repairs and assessing the damage.
The road to recovery may be much longer for Acworth, a town that’s still reeling from flooding in July 2021.
Dublin’s police chief withdrew a proposal to build a gun range for training on town-owned property, which the selectboard accepted Monday.
But a special town meeting on the topic is still planned for later in the year.
Due to wind blowing smoke from wildfires in western Canada across much of New England, the N.H. Department of Environmental Services has declared an air-quality action day today.
Air quality is expected to improve with changing wind patterns this afternoon.
WEDNESDAY, July 19
Plans to upgrade Keene’s Robin Hood Park began to take shape Tuesday evening, as roughly 50 people gathered to share their thoughts.
Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon said many of the park’s facilities, including the pool, are near the end of their lifespan.
Christopher Clauss, a Marlborough School science teacher, sets sail this week to aid other researchers in mapping unexplored parts of the Pacific Ocean.
This is the second time Clauss, 49, of Chesterfield, has been chosen for a Science Communication Fellowship.
21 Bar and Grill reopened on 21 Roxbury St. in Keene Thursday after being closed for four weeks for a complete makeover.
Co-owners Beth and Matthew Wood paid their employees to work at The Community Kitchen and with the Keene SwampBats during the month-long renovation.
THURSDAY, July 20
N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday he will not seek a record fifth term in 2024, saying “public service should never be a career, and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state.”
Former N.H. Senate President Chuck Morse immediately announced a campaign to succeed Sununu, with former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte saying she’d announce “big news” in the coming days.
A mental health-care provider in its first year in Keene aims to fill the need for “middle ground” services in the Monadnock Region, according to its CEO.
ANew Behavioral Health offers services such as psychiatry, individual therapy and group therapy, as well as medication-assisted treatment for those with substance-use disorders.
Camp Squanto, the youth camp of Pilgrim Pines, a faith-based camp and retreat center in Swanzey, will reopen this Sunday after closing last week due to storm damage.
The other campgrounds and the family camping area will remain temporarily closed, while repairs and cleanups are being completed.
FRIDAY, July 21
The Keene City Council approved a preliminary design Thursday for the city’s downtown infrastructure project, which is planned to start in 2025.
The “multi-lane hybrid” design would maintain the signalized traffic circle at Central Square and have room for bicycle lanes.
In summer of 2014, Nick Ball ran a lemonade stand in his front yard to raise money for The Community Kitchen in Keene for the first time.
On Saturday, the Swanzey teen will continue the tradition and host his 10th annual stand to benefit the food pantry.
Keene’s Rise for baby and family was set to shut down its child care program Aug. 11, but will keep it open after an outpouring of community support, according to Executive Director Alicia Deaver.
The nonprofit is looking for a larger space to move the program and plans to expand it to serve preschool kids.
