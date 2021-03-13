MONDAY, March 8
The community has stepped up to help the victims of a Keene house fire last week.
“It’s just super crazy how far this has gone and how much it has blown up, and I’m so, so grateful,” said Chelsea Gauthier, a friend of one of the victims, who started an online fundraiser.
The N.H. Attorney General’s Office says no charges will be filed against a 23-year-old man who fatally stabbed Jake Seaburg in Jaffrey in December.
The office doesn’t have evidence to disprove Reilly Lawn’s claim that the stabbing was an accident, according to a report released Sunday.
A fire early Saturday at an office building on Keene’s Castle Street caused $300,000 in damages, according to the fire department.
It was the city’s third fire in less than a week, but fire officials said the three don’t appear to be related.
TUESDAY, March 9
Local school districts are still waiting for guidance on spending the latest federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Without that information, school officials couldn’t factor the revenue in to their 2021-22 budget plans, said Monadnock school Superintendent Lisa Witte.
Mary Lou Huffling, co-founder and director of the Fall Mountain Food Shelf, was recently honored by Gov. Chris Sununu for her 40 years of service to the organization.
Huffling started the food shelf with her friends Helen Bascom and Mary Lou Pelton after noticing the lack of food services in the region.
A plea deal is expected this month for the Jaffrey woman accused of falsifying evidence in the murder of Jonathan Amerault of Keene.
Britany Barron, 31, is accused of concealing evidence related to Amerault’s murder, which her husband is charged with committing.
WEDNESDAY, March 10
Swanzey voters turned down a new fire station for the fourth time and also rejected buying a new fire engine.
“After what happened tonight and in the past, we’re going to need a new direction,” said Fire Chief William Gould. “Possibly a redesign.”
The Keene School District budget and two staff contracts sailed through during Tuesday’s voting, when just 3 percent of registered voters turned out.
In the only contested school board race, Kyle Macie emerged the winner from four candidates for the one-year seat.
Chesterfield voters overwhelmingly shot down an ordinance that would have restricted development near Spofford Lake in an effort to prevent soil erosion.
Turnout for the vote Tuesday was so high that officials had to pause drive-thru voting to print more ballots.
THURSDAY, March 11
A project to connect every home and business in Gilsum to high-speed Internet was overwhelmingly approved at town meeting Wednesday.
A representative from Consolidated Communications, which is partnering with the town on the project, said the plan is to start the connections in December.
Keene State College has reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, 16 in students and four in employees, between March 1 and 7.
The numbers mark a more than 50 percent drop in cases compared to the previous week.
Troy voters agreed to fund a broadband expansion project with Consolidated Communications to bring high-speed Internet to town.
At Wednesday’s town meeting, broadband committee member Lisa Steadman said 27 percent of Troy residents don’t currently have access to high-speed Internet.
FRIDAY, March 12
Westmoreland voters rejected a new fire station Wednesday by the slimmest of margins, failing to gain the required 60 percent threshold by just three votes.
Officials counted the ballots three times and also consulted a law firm for guidance on election procedures.
Gov. Chris Sununu has relaxed restrictions on travel, store capacity, bars and restaurants, and hair salons.
“As our numbers trend down, both in hospitalizations and fatalities, and as vaccinations trend up ... we want to provide additional flexibilities based on the data that we’re seeing here,” he said Thursday.
The band Recycled Percussion says it will give out clues Saturday in a Keene treasure hunt for a prize worth $1,000.
The prize has been hidden somewhere in the city, which the band recently chose as the location for its newest Chaos & Kindness store.