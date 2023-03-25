MONDAY, March 20
Chesterfield voters approved an increased property tax exemption for solar installations, growing the selectboard from three to five members and replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The more than 80 voters attending Saturday’s two-hour annual town meeting also approved every other article on the warrant, including $4,196,619 for the town’s operating budget.
Hinsdale’s town and school budgets were hotly debated at the annual meetings on Saturday.
Voters ultimately approved a $15,543,021 school budget and a $5,153,291 town budget.
Hancock’s voters spent much of the annual town meeting Saturday discussing a proposed community power plan.
They agreed to allow the selectboard to submit the plan to the N.H. Public Utilities Commission, after which residents would have to opt out to not be part of the program.
TUESDAY, March 21
A Swanzey resident died following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning that shut down traffic on Route 10 for several hours near the intersection of Sawyers Crossing Road, according to N.H. State Police.
The driver of the other car, also from Swanzey, was injured in the crash, police said.
The N.H. House on Wednesday will consider a bill that would end the state’s practice of allowing people to register to vote and cast ballots without identification.
Currently, people registering to vote can sign an affidavit swearing under penalty of fraud that they’re eligible to cast a ballot.
A Winchester man died in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Route 9 in Marlboro, Vt., after his car crossed the center line and collided with a truck, officials said Monday.
A passenger was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon to be treated, according to Vermont officials.
WEDNESDAY, March 22
A local medical equipment manufacturer plans to grow its production capabilities by the end of the year, bringing more jobs to the region.
Teleflex Medical OEM in Jaffrey plans to construct a new plastic processing area, adding more entry-level operating jobs involving machinery work as well as engineering and support staff positions.
Roxbury’s attorney argued before the N.H. Supreme Court Tuesday that the town planning board was on solid ground in rejecting a proposed three-lot subdivision on a road prone to being muddy.
A state panel reversed the planning board’s decision last year, which the town is asking the high court to overturn.
U.S. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster and Cheshire Medical Center President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso are set to be honored at Keene State’s commencement in May, the college announced Monday.
Kuster will receive an honorary doctorate of humane letters and Caruso will receive the Granite State Award.
THURSDAY, March 23
Two Keene State College students suffered serious injuries, one life-threatening, after their car collided with a log truck on Route 9 in Stoddard this morning.
Route 9 was closed for more than six hours after the crash.
The N.H. House tabled, or removed from immediate consideration, a bill on Wednesday listing parents’ rights that apply to their schoolchildren and setting penalties for educators who violate those rights.
Opponents say the bill would disrupt the educational process and leave teachers open to unfair accusations or punishment, while backers say it would enable parents to better understand and have more say in what their children do and learn in school.
The Cheshire County Delegation has approved a $76.5 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year, about a 3.2 percent increase over last year’s figure.
County Finance Director Sheryl Trombly said that one of the main factors driving the budget increase is an influx of about $2 million in grant funding, as well as the growth of county programs such as Cheshire EMS and Connected Families, which she said are offset by revenue.
FRIDAY, March 24
Sixteen N.H. House Republicans broke ranks with their party Thursday and joined Democrats in passing a bill that would strike criminal penalties from state abortion law.
The vote came minutes after the House, which Republicans control by a razor-thin margin, narrowly approved a measure that would prohibit further restrictions on abortion beyond what is now in state statute.
Glenvale Solar, a Boston-based company, is planning to install a 240-acre solar installation in Keene, with construction beginning in 2026.
The Keene Meadow Solar Station is planned for privately owned properties near Old Gilsum Road.
A fire Thursday morning that began on the first floor of a home on Ash Street in North Walpole caused extensive damage to the lower levels of the two-story house, fire officials said.
There were two residents living in the home who were away when the fire broke out, but they had pets in the home that did not survive, Fire Chief William Crawford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.