MONDAY, Dec. 13
More than 2,000 area residents received COVID-19 booster shots at two separate Keene clinics on Saturday.
About 1,300 people signed up for Cheshire Medical Center’s clinic, and another nearly 1,000 were scheduled at the nearby “booster blitz” site, part of a statewide vaccination effort.
Home fuel assistance available through a Keene-based agency has increased to keep up with skyrocketing energy costs.
Monthly benefits range from $253 to $2,520, up from $158 to $1,575 last winter, and people can still apply for help through Southwestern Community Services.
Brattleboro police said they won’t be conducting field tests on marijuana anymore — except for the main hallucinogen, THC — after pot seized in an incident last month tested positive for fentanyl in a field test, but negative in a forensic test.
Area substance-use treatment providers and national experts said they don’t believe fentanyl-laced marijuana is the latest drug trend.
TUESDAY, Dec. 14
Cheshire County officials say a new county EMS service that’s projected to cost $3.2 million next year won’t affect taxes.
The overall proposed county budget of $63.5 million would increase the amount to be raised by taxes by about 1.9 percent.
A Cheshire County resident was the first person in New Hampshire to have a detected case of the omicron variant of COVID-19, the state health department announced Monday.
The person was exposed to someone with the variant out-of-state, and has recovered from the illness, the department says.
Hobby Lobby plans to move into the former JC Penney on West Street in Keene.
The arts and crafts retailer needs an approval from the Keene Planning Board first.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15
Cheshire Medical Center officials said most of the COVID-19 patients the hospital sees and the majority of those with serious complications are unvaccinated.
There’s no sign the state’s COVID surge, which began when the weather turned cold, will be easing any time soon, said Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at the Keene hospital.
Keene school officials are looking for ways to address the rise in student behavior issues at Keene High.
Though it’s a small percent of students who are causing problems, Principal Cindy Gallagher said it’s affecting the culture and environment of the whole school.
The state Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether Swanzey’s planning board erred by considering public objections when it denied a waiver for a 76-unit development last year.
The town appealed the case to the state’s highest court after a Cheshire County judge sided with the apartment complex’s developers.
THURSDAY, Dec. 16
Two cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported at Keene State, found during the college’s weekly surveillance testing, President Melinda Treadwell said.
“I am sharing this so that individuals can be aware and so that we can adapt as a community to the evolving challenges of COVID-19,” Treadwell said in a letter Tuesday.
A Spofford legislator is proposing a bill to delay the start of the gray squirrel hunting season to protect lactating female squirrels still raising their young.
State Rep. Cathryn Harvey said the N.H. Fish and Game Commission didn’t give adequate consideration to an animal rights advocate who pitched the change two years ago.
Cheshire County plans to use a recently awarded grant to hire a full-time recovery coach for the county’s drug court.
The coach would provide ongoing support and find resources for people going through the drug court, which is intended to help rehabilitate, rather than imprison, people with serious substance-use disorders.
FRIDAY, Dec. 17
Keene’s City Council voted Thursday to reinstate an indoor mask mandate in all publicly accessible spaces.
The mandate, which will be reviewed by the council every 60 days, will go into effect on Monday.
Monadnock Community Hospital has seen its highest number of COVID-19 inpatients to date in recent weeks, an official said Thursday.
About 80 percent of the hospital’s inpatients are unvaccinated and make up the more critical cases, said Chief Nursing Officer Vicki Loughery.
Vermont State Police said Thursday that a truck driver and the man accused of killing him in Rockingham, Vt., did not know each other.
Jozsef Piri was arrested Thursday in Florida, charged with the 2019 shooting death of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, whose body was found behind the wheel of the truck he was driving on Route 103, police said.