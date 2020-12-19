MONDAY, Dec. 14
Jack Seaburg, the 23-year-old Massachusetts man who was stabbed to death in Jaffrey Saturday morning, was a “sweet and caring” young man who worked hard to support his family, his older sister said Sunday.
“... We want everyone to know how kind-hearted my brother was, and it’s unfortunate that his life was taken too soon. He had a lot of life and love to give,” Jake Seaburg’s sister, Nicole, said.
Children from foster and/or adoptive families received presents from Santa in the Keene Middle School parking lot Saturday during an event co-sponsored by Cheshire County Toys for Tots and the Foster and Adoptive Resource Exchange.
FARE hosts events like Saturday’s holiday celebration to provide happy memories, and generate a greater sense of community among foster and adoptive families, according to Cindy Brenner, a FARE board member.
Six people were injured Sunday evening in a multi-vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 91 in Dummerston, Vt., leading police to shut down the highway for about five hours, according to Vermont State Police.
Police received a report of a pickup truck driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 at 5:41 p.m. Sunday, Vermont State Police said.
TUESDAY, Dec. 15
As the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in New Hampshire Monday, at-risk health care workers will become the first to receive the shots.
Ryan Hornblower of Cheshire Medical Center said the Keene hospital will receive 180 doses this week and will begin vaccinating employees Friday.
After a town inspection found several violations at the Walden Eco-Village in Peterborough, residents must leave their rental homes by Wednesday.
Nearly all of its structures have unapproved utility connections, and are unauthorized for use as permanent homes, the town said.
Even though the pandemic is preventing local Jewish communities from gathering to celebrate Hanukkah, members of Keene’s Congregation Ahavas Achim are still marking each night with a virtual ceremony.
“Even though we can’t be together physically, we can still be together spiritually,” Rabbi Dan Aronson said.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 16
Peterborough officials are poised to execute a recent order requiring 25 residents to vacate their homes Wednesday, Fire Chief Ed Walker told the selectboard Tuesday night.
In a meeting that began 23 hours before residents of the Walden Eco-Village are scheduled to be forced off the property, town officials explained the rationale for the order as well as their efforts to find alternate shelter for those in need.
Several local lawmakers have joined the call for N.H. Rep. Dawn Johnson, R-Laconia, to resign her seat after she shared an anti-Semitic post on social media.
In a news release Monday, N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, took aim at Johnson’s post, urging House leadership and Gov. Chris Sununu to condemn it and support calls for her to step down.
The Monadnock Regional School District will continue with its hybrid model but now will mandate students and staff wear masks throughout the day, the school board voted Tuesday night.
The district’s original policy recommended masks at all times, but allowed students and staff to remove their face coverings in classrooms when they were able to maintain social distancing.
THURSDAY, Dec. 17
State health officials have announced 21 additional deaths from COVID-19, including a fifth death in Cheshire County.
The county currently has 239 active cases.
Residents of the Walden Eco-Village in Peterborough shuttled their belongings out of their homes to comply with a town order Wednesday.
A town inspection found multiple violations of state building codes and local zoning regulations, including unapproved utility connections and unpermitted structure being used as permanent residences.
A court has ruled in favor of a developer who sought a waiver from Swanzey’s zoning board to build a 76-unit apartment complex.
Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff said the board erred in denying a special exception to Avanru Development Group.
FRIDAY, Dec. 18
With only two weeks before the deadline to spend any remaining CARES Act money, Gov. Chris Sununu has announced the final allocations the state will make from the $1.25 billion it received from the federal government.
Sununu said Thursday that $23 million will be given to the University System of New Hampshire and hospitals, as well as nonprofit organizations for their employees’ unemployment benefits.
In lieu of many in-person holiday traditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Monadnock Region residents are amping up their decorations to spread Christmas cheer from a distance.
Nine parks and recreation departments have also launched the first Southern N.H. Tour of Lights this month as a way to help people show off their displays.
On the cusp of passage after two years of preparation, Keene’s sweeping energy plan hit a roadblock Thursday night after some councilors received calls from concerned community members.
In a 13-2 vote, the council opted to send the draft back to the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee to address concerns about the plan’s potential consequences.