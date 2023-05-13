MONDAY, May 8
A 21-year-old from Keene died in a car crash early Sunday morning in Sullivan, N.H. State Police said.
Taylor Hokanson was killed in the crash on Valley Road and a 16-year-old passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Days of intermittent rain gave way to blue sky Saturday for Keene State College’s commencement ceremony on Fiske Quad.
More than 650 undergraduates and 33 graduate students concluded this chapter of their lives, many celebrating in front of a crowd of smiling friends and family.
Brinda Charry worked for years to tell an engaging fictional retelling of the first East Indian man to enter colonial America.
Now, the Keene resident is celebrating the release of her novel “The East Indian,” which hit bookshelves May 2 and has been met with a number of accolades.
TUESDAY, May 9
A new report from the N.H. Ambulance Association says the strain on the EMS network in the state “is escalating into a full state of emergency.”
The release of the 31-page document comes on the heels of the Monadnock Region’s own EMS landscape shift, with last week’s closure of R.J. DiLuzio Ambulance Service after 71 years in operation.
Susan Grover, the principal and instruction coach at John D. Perkins Academy in Marlow, has been named the new principal of Symonds Elementary School in Keene, according to an announcement Monday from N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.
Grover will replace Richard Cate, who’s retiring on July 1 after holding the position since 1979.
WEDNESDAY, May 10
A new mapping project presented Tuesday aims to help evaluate how zoning across New Hampshire, including the Monadnock Region, affects the state’s housing supply.
The New Hampshire Zoning Atlas can be used by residents, developers and local officials, and shows zoning data for every community in the state.
The N.H. Senate Judiciary Committee, voting along party lines, on Tuesday recommended against a House-passed bipartisan marijuana legalization bill.
House Bill 639, which would allow people 21 and older to possess up to 4 ounces of marijuana, will now be scheduled to go before the full Senate, which has killed similar measures in the past.
Callie Boisvert and Abbey Shumway, ConVal Regional High School seniors, have been advocating for suicide awareness and mental health with an annual 5K since 2019.
This year is no exception, with the Break the Silence 5K campus walk event for suicide prevention will start at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, at ConVal Regional High School.
THURSDAY, May 11
City councilors are poised to vote next Thursday on a zoning change that would allow more housing to be built in rural Keene.
The proposal, recommended Wednesday by the council’s planning committee, has faced repeated scrutiny from several Keene residents since last fall.
Michael Smith will be the new Keene Middle School principal and will begin his tenure on July 1, the Keene School District announced in a news release Wednesday.
Smith has been the director of curriculum and instruction at Keene High since July 2020.
Anne Marie Osheyack will be the new assistant principal of a merged Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School and Conant High School, the Jaffrey-Rindge school district announced Tuesday.
Effective July 1, the two schools will operate under one name, Conant Middle High School, according to their principal, David Dustin.
FRIDAY, May 12
Gomarlo’s Supermarket in Swanzey recently moved through the checkout line when it changed ownership.
Christopher Then, a grocery businessman from Salem who purchased the supermarket, said he doesn’t plan to make dramatic changes, but will be opening the butcher shop and adding employees there.
Keene city staff have proposed a $67.9 million operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which would come with an estimated $27,808,122 to be raised through taxes.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said a variety of factors, from increasing costs of projects and operational supplies to a need for more staffing, are driving the plan’s 4.4 percent increase over last year’s budget.
Voting largely along party lines, the N.H. Senate decided, 14-10, on Thursday to kill a bill intended to legalize recreational use of marijuana in the state.
This measure joins a series of legalization bills that have cleared the House over the years only to die in the Senate, including in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.