MONDAY, May 23
Over the weekend, the white brick wall inside the spacious breezeway of Central Square Terrace in downtown Keene blossomed into a kaleidoscope of color.
The large-scale mural was the culmination of a months-long collaboration among dozens of people, including local artists, Keene Housing, Arts Alive, and, most importantly, the residents of Central Square Terrace themselves.
For Conant High senior Allyson Hocter, volunteering is like second nature.
That’s why she decided to focus her Gold Award project — the culmination of about a decade as a Girl Scout — on making it easier for Jaffrey-area residents to find volunteer opportunities.
A race car trailer and its contents were a total loss after the trailer caught fire Sunday evening, according to Peterborough Fire Chief Ed Walker.
At about 8:30 p.m., the driver was on Route 101 — near the intersection of Wilton Road and Grove Street — when he was alerted to stop by other drivers.
TUESDAY, May 24
Details from Jonathan Amerault’s autopsy dominated the fourth day of the trial of Armando Barron, the Jaffrey man charged with murdering the 25-year-old Keene resident in September 2020.
In more than 2½ hours of testimony Monday in Cheshire County Superior Court, N.H. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval walked jurors through the examination that led her to determine Amerault’s death was a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head.
A Keene neighborhood was awed, but unnerved, Monday morning by the sight of a bear cub.
Fish and Game opted not to capture and rehabilitate the bear since they had a report of the cub being with its mother on Sunday and believe the cub was lost.
The Optimist Cafe in Jaffrey, which opened in April, aims to give patrons more than a caffeine boost.
Owner and chef Keith Wesley said his primary goal in his new café at 16 Colls Farm Road — previously home to Jarrod’s Deli — is to create a space where people can feel good.
WEDNESDAY, May 25
A two-alarm fire Tuesday evening caused heavy damage to a home on South Lincoln Street in Keene, displacing several people.
Everyone who’d been in the building had gotten out by the time first responders arrived, and no injuries were reported, said Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar.
Jurors on Tuesday heard from a series of law-enforcement witnesses who analyzed forensic evidence or interacted with Armando Barron in the days after Jonathan Amerault’s killing, during the fifth day of Barron’s murder trial.
With detailed and often technical testimony, prosecutors sought to corroborate aspects of the account Britany Barron, a key witness for the state, gave in court last week. (Story via Granite State News Collaborative)
In the past 18 months, a handful of citations have been issued under Keene’s social-host ordinance, which aims to hold people responsible for keeping their parties under control.
Some property owners say they think it’s improved neighborhoods near Keene State College.
THURSDAY, May 26
Both the prosecution and defense teams in the murder trial of Armando Barron rested their cases Wednesday, with Barron’s defense team calling no witnesses.
The prosecution called its final three witnesses on Wednesday, including an intelligence analyst who interpreted cellphone location data and State Police officers who were involved with Barron’s arrest on Sept. 23, 2020. (Story via Ashley Saari/Monadnock Ledger-Transcript)
N.H. Rep. David Meuse, the author of two gun-regulation bills that failed this legislative session, said Wednesday the recent shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, could help reframe the discussion about the need for such measures.
“What might be different this time is this might create enough momentum to begin to change what people want in their representatives,” said Meuse, a Portsmouth Democrat.
Cheshire Medical Center is reporting a continued increase in its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, which has reached its highest level in months.
The Keene hospital’s data show that between May 13 and May 19, the positivity rate rose to 21.9 percent.
FRIDAY, May 27
A Cheshire County jury Thursday found Armando Barron of Jaffrey guilty of all charges, including first-degree murder, related to the September 2020 killing of Jonathan Amerault of Keene.
Thursday’s verdict, which the jury delivered after less than two hours of deliberation, came more than a year and a half after Amerault’s body was found at a campsite in a wooded area in northern New Hampshire.
The Keene City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee approved adding money to the city budget plan for the Keene Senior Center and the Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition.
The public can comment on the city’s nearly $65 million budget proposal at a hearing Thursday, June 2, at City Hall.
The N.H. House narrowly defeated a so-called “parental bill of rights” Thursday amid civil rights concerns from the Attorney General’s Office and opposition from educators, social workers and health associations.
Gov. Chris Sununu had vowed to veto the measure if it passed, noting the AG’s concerns and saying it would create challenges for young people.