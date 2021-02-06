MONDAY, Feb. 1
In a deliberative session conducted jointly from four locations, Monadnock Regional School District residents voted Saturday to put a proposed $32.5 million operating budget on the March ballot, rejecting multiple amendments.
Monadnock voters also discussed a spending proposal for ventilation upgrades at two schools and reduced funding for a feasibility study by a single dollar, giving the district’s budget committee a chance to reverse its earlier decision to not support that warrant article.
The state announced over the weekend that four more Cheshire County residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 20.
The people who died — three women and a man — were all at least 60.
A burglary was reported at Dark Mark Tattoo in Keene Saturday morning, according to city police.
According to Dark Mark’s Facebook page, the business was broken into around 6:45 a.m., with tattoo machines, cash, paperwork and other tattoo supplies taken.
TUESDAY, Feb. 2
The Monadnock United Way has surpassed its fundraising goal of $1.28 million.
President Liz LaRose said in December the figure represents the bare minimum the organization needs to continue funding its partners at the promised levels.
After investigating a complaint, the N.H. Attorney General’s Office says the Richmond selectboard’s meetings do not violate a state mask-wearing order.
Despite not wearing masks during their meetings, board members comply with the order by maintaining physical distancing, the AG’s office said.
A snowstorm blanketed parts of the southern Monadnock Region with about a foot of snow, causing many schools to cancel or delay classes Tuesday.
A location in Rindge received 13 inches of snow, while Keene received 8 to 10 inches and parts of Chesterfield between 7 and 9 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 3
An encounter last March that began with marijuana in a dorm and an argument over a bathroom escalated into six police officers using force to arrest two students, in an incident that has recently circulated online and in the Keene State community.
Ndeye Badiane and her fiancé, Tyler Clavelle, who are Black, say the force was excessive.
Keene Center reported no active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, for the first time since late December.
An outbreak of the viral disease at the Court Street nursing home has infected 62 residents and 16 staff members since it began, and 12 residents have died.
Several units at Page Homestead, an apartment complex with affordable housing for seniors, have been infested with bedbugs in recent months, according to the organization that owns the property.
Keith Thibault, chief development officer for Southwestern Community Services, said four units at the Swanzey apartments have been treated for bedbugs since SCS became aware of the issue in the fall.
THURSDAY, Feb. 4
A Brattleboro man has been arrested in connection with the August death of Robert S. “Zach” Phelps III of Guilford, Vt., Vermont State Police announced Wednesday night.
Kaleb Sherman, 39, was taken into custody that evening and faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault, police said in a news release.
Free transportation to Keene’s COVID-19 vaccination site is now available for those in the community who need a lift to their appointments.
Two local volunteer organizations — Community Volunteer Transportation Company and Volunteers Enabling Transportation — have donated time to give people rides since last week, said Tricia Zahn, director of the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network.
Longtime Keene City Councilor Terry Clark has stepped down.
In a Wednesday resignation letter to Mayor George Hansel and his fellow councilors, Clark says his resignation was effective immediately.
FRIDAY, Feb. 5
A nighttime fight outside a Guilford, Vt., home last summer led to one man dying two weeks later from his injuries and another being charged with murder this week, according to a police affidavit.
Kaleb J. Sherman, 39, of Brattleboro faces charges in connection with the August death of Robert S. “Zach” Phelps III, 43, of Guilford.
Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday announced that the state is working to reschedule second-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments after the federal software residents have been using to book them proved unreliable.
The state is working on a new system, he said, and, starting Sunday, people will be scheduled for their second dose at their first appointment.
Westmoreland native Reginald “Reggie” Goodnow, who passed away recently, is remembered for always doing good in the community.
“He just did anything for anyone that they needed,” said his sister and fellow Westmoreland resident, Paula Leslie.