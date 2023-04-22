MONDAY, April 17
A proposed Keene ordinance would relax regulations on accessory dwelling units in the city with the aim of bringing some housing relief.
Accessory dwelling units are typically added on to a house or built separately on a homeowner’s property.
Nearly 100 people gathered inside Congregation Ahavis Achim in Keene Sunday to hear a panel on antisemitism and its dangers, featuring local and state leaders.
Rabbi Daniel Aronson, who facilitated the two-hour discussion, said he hoped to raise awareness of antisemitism and educate the community on how to stand against it.
TUESDAY, April 18
In a lawsuit filed in Cheshire County Superior Court, N.H. Public Broadcasting claims Walpole took no action on a tax-exemption application for a tower the organization owns after the town changed its billing process for the property, according to documents filed in the case.
The nonprofit leases space on the tower to cellphone network services, the income from which the town believes is not tax-exempt.
Potential GOP presidential candidates are scheduled to visit Keene this month.
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is slated to appear Friday at the Keene Country Club, and Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and former ambassador to the United Nations, plans to visit Tempesta’s Restaurant on April 27.
Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough has lifted its masking requirements as of Saturday, hospital officials said Monday.
Masks are now optional for everyone without COVID-19 symptoms at the main Old Street Road campus, as well as at Jaffrey Family Medicine and Antrim Medical Group.
WEDNESDAY, April 19
A Troy man died in a single-vehicle crash after his truck lost its brakes Tuesday while rounding a curve in Dover, Vt., causing him to drive into an embankment, police said.
Police are still investigating the crash that killed 35-year-old Jeremy R. Michaud.
The N.H. House Education Committee held an all-day hearing in Concord Tuesday on Senate-passed SB 272, a so-called “parental bill of rights” that, among other things, would require public schools to fully answer questions from parents about whether their child is identifying by a new gender.
The committee did not immediately schedule a vote on the bill.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene will close its optical shop on Emerald Street June 1, the Dartmouth Health affiliate announced Tuesday, due to an increase in people shopping online.
The hospital’s ophthalmology vision care department will not be affected by this closure.
THURSDAY, April 20
A high demand for, and low supply of, instructors has led to a driver’s-ed crunch in the region.
Craig Munroe, the owner of TSR Driving School in Surry, cited the lengthy state requirements to get instructors certified and the closure of other local driving schools among factors sending his business into overdrive.
With the June launch of Keene’s community power program, the city is holding two upcoming informational sessions to help people prepare.
Residents have until May 15 to opt out of the plan or to change the kind of community power plan they’ll be enrolled in.
The N.H. Division of Historical Resources recently announced that Harrisville has achieved Certified Local Government designation.
Through the program, Harrisville will be eligible for resources, funding and expertise from the state and federal governments.
FRIDAY, April 21
Following New York-based Camoin Associates’ presentation of a Housing Needs Assessment Report to Keene officials last week, city staff and consultants collected feedback Thursday on proposed ways to combat housing problems in the city.
The report identified forces affecting the housing supply and demand in the area, and offered suggestions on how to address some of the issues.
The Best Western Plus in Keene was a lively scene on Thursday as medical professionals and wellness experts from across the Monadnock Region and New Hampshire gathered “For the Health of It!,” a free health fair for community members.
A collaborative effort between The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, the day featured live demonstrations and a variety of workshops focused on health and wellness.
A bipartisan marijuana-legalization measure that easily cleared the N.H. House began its journey Thursday in the Senate, which has killed such legislation in the past.
House Bill 639 would allow people 21 and older to possess up to 4 ounces of marijuana. State-regulated retail outlets would sell the drug and pay a 12.5 percent tax on monthly revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.