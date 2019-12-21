MONDAY, Dec. 16
From holiday lights to parking spaces and 5G, the City Council’s planning, licenses and development committee covered a broad range of requests at its meeting Wednesday.
The committee recommended endorsing a “solarize” campaign to encourage energy-efficient weatherization techniques and solar panel installations in Keene.
Two Walpole teens have collected more than 160 signatures for a petition warrant article to ban plastic bags that will be taken up at town meeting on March 14.
Because the state doesn’t have a ban in place, the article could be nonbinding.
A judge has found a man accused of shooting into a Winchester fireworks store, causing a damaging fire, is not competent to stand trial.
Prosecutors agreed not to seek a determination of dangerousness — which could result in involuntary commitment to a psychiatric institution — so long as Joseph E. Champagne, 76, does not possess firearms or have contact with Stateline Fireworks.
TUESDAY, Dec. 17
A Brattleboro man has been held without bail since last week after being accused of sexually assaulting a child in Hinsdale.
A Cheshire County grand jury in November indicted Edward L. LeClair, 67, on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced Monday a provision that would allow treatment providers to use federal opioid grants for people suffering from cocaine and methamphetamine dependencies.
With each dollar that came to treatment centers through opioid grant programs, there was no equivalent funding received for those with other substance-use disorders.
Five area schools are part of the 101 in the state receiving grants for robotics education, according to the N.H. Department of Education.
The department announced grants last week totaling $522,000 for new or existing robotics teams at public schools at the elementary, middle and high school level.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 18
For the first time in Keene Knights history, all three cheerleading squads qualified for the American Youth Cheer National Championships in Kissimmee, Fla.
The Division 18 team won the national championship, executing two perfect programs, on Sunday.
A Keene State College official was seriously injured in a skiing accident Friday in Vermont.
Daniel Henderson, director of corporate partnerships and strategic initiatives at Keene State, crushed three of his vertebrae in the accident, according to a longtime friend.
Swanzey officials laid out the problems with the central fire station, and presented designs for a new one at a public meeting Tuesday night.
Town Administrator Michael T. Branley said the total project estimate is $3.95 million.
THURSDAY, Dec. 19
The Keene and Monadnock districts are headed to arbitration over Keene’s changes to school start times, while a judge decides whether to block the changes from taking effect.
The dispute stems from Keene’s plan to push back the start time at Keene High School and the the Cheshire Career Center, which Monadnock says would interfere with its students’ ability to take classes at the career center.
Lindy’s Diner in Keene reopened Tuesday with new owners and a spruced-up space.
The diner has new hours, operating from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.
The pill that put a Keene man into remission from his prostate cancer has recently been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Enzalutamide — an androgen-receptor inhibitor that stops the growth of cancer cells — will now be available for men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.
FRIDAY, Dec. 20
The Monadnock district’s school board is moving forward with a plan that would close three elementary schools, build a new school, and add on to another, according to the district’s superintendent.
The plan was one of a number of options presented last month in a feasibility study of the Monadnock Regional School District’s five elementary schools.
The former owner of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant is donating the building that used to house its corporate offices to a community revitalization group.
Entergy Corp., which shut down the plant in 2014 and sold it in January, announced this week that it’s giving the Governor Hunt House to the Friends of Vernon Center.
The area’s first syringe exchange program lost its main source of funding last week, even as it continues to reach more people than anticipated.
The program, run by the Keene Serenity Center, distributes clean syringes to people who use drugs and safe-disposal kits in exchange for used needles, which are later disposed of through an incineration service.