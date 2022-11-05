MONDAY, Oct. 31
A former area police chief is challenging the incumbent Cheshire County sheriff in the November general election in a race that pits onetime colleagues against each other.
Republican candidate Richard C. Pratt Jr. of Winchester is up against Eli Rivera of Keene, a Democrat serving his fifth term as county sheriff.
Jennifer Lasher, a 7th-grade social studies teacher at Keene Middle School, was grading papers at Brewbakers in Keene Sunday, as she does most weekends, when Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan walked up.
For just under an hour, Hassan meandered through Brewbakers, sipping a skim latte as she talked to prospective voters about the issues on their minds, her record in Congress and the importance of turning out to vote in the upcoming election.
TUESDAY, Nov. 1
Swanzey Fire Chief Bill Gould signed a new one-year contract with the town Monday after what he and Town Administrator Michael Branley, in a joint phone interview, called a constructive dialogue with the selectboard.
The selectboard had drawn heat from firefighters and pushback from some residents when it announced last month it would not renew Gould’s employment when his current contract expired.
In Winchester, Democrat Natalie Quevedo and Republican Zachary Nutting are thinking of community in their bids to represent their town in N.H. House’s Cheshire District 11.
Nutting, an office manager for Springfield, Mass.-based vending company Aramatic Refreshment Services, defeated fellow Republican Max Santonastaso in the Sept. 13 primary, while Quevedo, a town selectboard member, was unopposed.
Republican N.H. Rep. John Hunt and Democrat Hannah Bissex disagree on issues including net metering, abortion and school vouchers as they contend for a seat in Cheshire District 14, which covers Rindge.
Hunt, an 18-term incumbent, said he thinks he can bring a lot to the table in terms of his institutional knowledge of the legislative process. Bissex said she thinks the district could use a fresh face.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2
Nicholas Germana, a Keene State College professor, and Aria DiMezzo, a libertarian activist, are running to represent Keene Ward 1 in the N.H. House.
According to state law, though, DiMezzo could be disqualified from holding office if elected due to her looming sentence on a felony charge.
Longtime incumbent Democrat Lucy McVitty Weber, 70, faces newcomer Republican John William Winter, 19, in the race for a N.H. House seat covering Surry and Walpole.
Winter said the economy, energy and inflation are his top issues, while Weber said reproductive rights are a cornerstone of her campaign.
Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc and Sen. Maggie Hassan are locked in a tight race with control of the evenly divided U.S. Senate at stake.
Bolduc says he’s an outsider who would help limit government spending, while Hassan says she’s shown the ability to work across the political aisle.
THURSDAY, Nov. 3
A Boston nonprofit plans to open a group home in Keene for teens placed in the custody of the state who identify as LGBTQ+.
Unity House would be the first home in New Hampshire specifically for LGBTQ+ youth, according to Matt McCall, vice president for community programs at The Home for Little Wanderers.
The N.H. Executive Council approved $50 million in federal pandemic money Wednesday to help fund 30 residential projects, including one each in Keene and Troy.
The money is part of Gov. Chris Sununu’s InvestNH program to increase the number of affordable rental units in New Hampshire.
Delta Dental Plan of New Hampshire will provide dental services to adult Medicaid recipients under a nearly $34 million contract the Executive Council approved Wednesday.
Henry Lipman, the state’s Medicaid director, said many N.H. dentists participate in one of Delta Dental’s networks and this positions the company well to take on the expanded Medicaid service.
FRIDAY, Nov. 4
According to a preliminary report on the fatal Keene plane crash last month, witnesses at the Keene airport said the plane’s engine sounded abnormal.
The engine “never sounded smooth during the entire time the airplane was on the runway or while airborne,” one of the witnesses recounted, according to the report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Incumbent Republican Executive Councilor Dave Wheeler, whose District 5 covers a handful of Monadnock Region towns, faces a challenge in Tuesday’s election from Shoshanna Kelly, a Nashua Democrat running on her experience as a small business owner.
Kelly said her motivation to run for the council seat started with her two children, and Wheeler says his priorities lie in saving the Executive Council money so that it's not "borrowing on the future" for operating expenses.Alstead Republican Rich Nalevanko is challenging Stoddard's longtime Democratic incumbent Rep. Dan Eaton for the Cheshire District 9 seat in the N.H. House.
Eaton and Nalevanko both expressed support for cost-effective research of clean energy, but differ on their positions on abortion and school vouchers.
