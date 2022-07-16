MONDAY, July 11
Sonia Sanchez accepted the 62nd Edward MacDowell Medal on Sunday in Peterborough, in what was the first Medal Day open to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The poet, mother and professor called on the crowd that filled a tent on the MacDowell grounds off High Street to be teachers and incite change through kindness, rather than curses.
A crowd of several dozen people gathered in Keene’s Central Square on Saturday afternoon to protest the Free State Project, a political movement focused on bringing libertarians to New Hampshire.
“The complete erosion or dissolution of public services — that’s their agenda,” said Mohammad Saleh, the chair of the Cheshire County Democrats, which organized the protest.
A Peterborough bicyclist died of injuries suffered in a collision with a motorcyclist on Route 202 on Sunday morning, according to Hancock Police Chief Thomas Horne.
The motorcyclist was taken to Concord Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police chief.
TUESDAY, July 12
The N.H. Board of Nursing said it reinstated the license of a Keene hospital official because she did not “pose an imminent danger to public health, safety or welfare” based on evidence from a hearing last month.
The board had suspended Chief Nursing Officer Amy Matthews’ license in May after gallons of fentanyl solution went missing or was unaccounted for at Cheshire Medical Center. Matthews was not accused of stealing drugs, but was reprimanded in her supervisory role.
Fletcher Maggs, a recent graduate of ConVal Regional High School, started his filmmaking career by making YouTube videos in middle school.
Now the aspiring filmmaker is making a name for himself, with his recent short film “Everest to End Duchenne” winning the Jury Award in this year’s N.H. High School Short Film Festival in May.
What should have been a smooth past two weeks for the Peterborough Community Theatre have been a box-office bomb after the venue’s air-conditioning system went bust.
The Park Theatre in Jaffrey is now preparing for a return screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” that aims to help the Peterborough theater recoup its losses.
WEDNESDAY, July 13
A Keene range is offering a pair of clinics this summer for a handful of people to build their own AR-15-style firearms.
Organizers of the classes say they will be educational and promote firearm safety. But others, including one former member of the range who resigned over the clinics, say their timing is tone deaf after another rash of mass shootings in the U.S.
An apparent lightning strike sparked a two-alarm fire Tuesday that severely damaged a warehouse at Pinnacleview Equipment in Walpole.
No one was injured in the blaze, but three of the store’s 22 employees were in the building shortly before 5 p.m. when lightning hit the structure, Pinnacleview owner Mike Snide said.
The N.H. Executive Council authorized a $936,000 contract on Tuesday for a vendor to provide a program in Keene, Manchester, Groveton and Berlin to help students who are disengaged, chronically absent or academically at risk.
School superintendents in these areas said they could use this help, which will come via a contract with Salt Lake City-based Graduation Alliance Inc., N.H. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut told the council at a meeting in the Hooksett Public Library.
THURSDAY, July 14
A Winchester resident is accused of murdering his grandmother’s husband after police found the man dead Wednesday morning at a Scofield Mountain Road home where they both live, law-enforcement authorities announced late that night.
Keegan Duhaime, 26, faces two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Timothy Hill, 72, the N.H. Attorney General’s Office said.
Plans are progressing for a dog park and disc-golf course at Keene’s Wheelock Park, and the city plans to hold a public forum later this month.
The July 26 meeting at Wheelock Park will give people a chance to give feedback about the preliminary ideas for the design, ask questions, and walk around the area where the projects would be located.
Gov. Chris Sununu got some pushback at Tuesday’s N.H. Executive Council meeting about his plan to give residential ratepayers across New Hampshire a $100 one-time credit on their electric bills.
Councilor Theodore Gatsas questioned how helpful the $100 would be and whether it would go to the people who really need it.
FRIDAY, July 15
Plans for Keene’s long-awaited skate park revamp are moving forward, after the City Council’s finance committee Thursday recommended negotiating a contract with a Los Angeles-based company to design and build the new facility.
Construction of the park, which would be rebuilt at the current site adjacent to the Commercial Street parking lot, could begin in spring 2023.
The man police found dead at a Scofield Mountain Road home in Winchester Wednesday morning was fatally shot several days earlier, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s Office.
Police arrested Keegan Duhaime, 26, of Winchester on Wednesday on two counts of second-degree murder alleging he killed Timothy Hill, 72, the previous Saturday.
An AccuVote optical-scan voting machine of the type used throughout New Hampshire passed a test without a flaw before the N.H. Special Committee on Voter Confidence this week.
Formed in April by Secretary of State David Scanlan, the panel is holding a series of meetings across the state to examine why there seems to be a decline in public confidence about the election system and what can be done to change this.
