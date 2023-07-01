MONDAY, June 26
Jen Ellis, who used to live in Keene, suddenly found herself at the center of a cultural moment in January 2021 when an image took the Internet by storm: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders sitting at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, bundled up and wearing a pair of large mittens that she made.
Ellis chronicles her journey in a memoir released on May 2, titled “Bernie’s Mitten Maker,” which charts how crafting and creativity helped her recover from traumatic life experiences.
As rain cascaded down upon the field beside Mount Caesar Elementary School in Swanzey Saturday afternoon, the Cheshire County DX Amateur Radio Club brought members together to test their skills and equipment.
The American Radio Relay League sponsored the national field day event, which the league says involved more than 40,000 ham radio operators.
The 57th annual Gilsum Rock Swap featured more than 68 dealers and attracted mineral collectors and curiosity seekers this past weekend.
The event hosted vendors displaying minerals found from as close as Alstead and as far away as Iceland.
TUESDAY, June 27
The N.H. House and Senate will vote on a bill Thursday that would prohibit people from mounting game cameras on private property without the permission of the landowner.
John Caveney, N.H. Fish and Game commissioner for Cheshire Country, said many property owners have complained that the cameras, which can transmit real-time images over cellular networks, are an intrusion on their privacy.
Within the past month, Swanzey resident Amy Durham-Stone closed on a house, moved into it and strengthened her home-based child-care business by building a new playroom for the infants and toddlers she cares for.
So far, she’s one of the five participants of the Bringing It Home Project, a program Cheshire Children’s Museum Director Alexa Plewa launched earlier this year and was recently awarded tax credits and a grant.
A falling tree caused minor injuries to campers but significant damage to a building at Camp Spofford on Monday, according to Spofford Fire Chief Brendan Kiniry.
Kiniry didn’t have information on how many people were in the building, but everyone had been evacuated by the time the fire department arrived.
WEDNESDAY, June 28
Two city councilors want to hear from the public on how Keene should spend opioid-settlement money.
Councilors Bobby Williams and Bettina Chadbourne are proposing a discussion to hear from community members who’ve been affected by substance use and how to best serve them.
Noel, the beloved swan paddleboat of Vilas Pool Park in Alstead, is missing after Monday night’s storm.
Alstead Selectman Gordon Kemp said it’s unclear what exactly happened, but the storm could have caused the boat to go over the dam or sink.
N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation Tuesday to expand the state’s school voucher program, saying the move would benefit young people.
House Bill 367 will expand eligibility for the Education Freedom Account program to families with a household income up to 350 percent of the federal poverty level, meaning $105,000 for a four-person family.
THURSDAY, June 29
Surry Mountain Lake’s recreation area is temporarily closed due to flooding from this week’s rain.
The lake’s depth is 21 feet, compared to 15 feet under normal conditions during the recreation season, Michael Servant, a park ranger, said Wednesday afternoon.
Roughly 25 local Muslims congregated for a prayer meeting at Oriental Rug Works in Keene on Wednesday morning for Eid al-Adha.
Eid al-Adha, or “feast of sacrifice,” is an annual commemoration of the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, to show his devotion to Allah.
Three New York City residents have been charged in connection with a robbery at the Keene Home Depot on Wednesday morning.
Police said the suspects fled in a car that failed to stop for officers in New Hampshire and Massachusetts before the three were taken into custody in Greenfield, Mass.
FRIDAY, June 30
Cheshire County residents who contracted with Cheshire Disposal have complained for weeks on social media that the company hasn’t picked up their trash.
Eric Hooper, the owner of Cheshire Disposal, said he closed the business between the end of April and the end of May due to a lack of workers. He acknowledged he did not communicate this to his customers.
After eight seasons as head coach, Ryan Cain is leaving Keene State College.
Cain is expected to be announced as head coach of the men’s basketball team at Johns Hopkins University.
