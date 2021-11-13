MONDAY, Nov. 8
A local Civil War veteran, who for more than a century was buried without any recognition of his military service, was honored in a ceremony in Keene on Saturday.
The Maryland man who found the identification tag of Pvt. Francis Roark of Winchester earlier this year says he will continue to search for the soldier’s descendants.
Acworth residents on Saturday approved borrowing $2.1 million to repair roads damaged by summer floods.
Town officials expect 75 percent of what they spend to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Police have identified the body found in the Connecticut River in Charlestown Saturday morning as that of a Vermont man reported missing.
Foul play is not suspected in the death of Randy Koloski, 68, of Sharon, Vt., and an autopsy is scheduled for today, authorities said.
TUESDAY, Nov. 9
The state board of education will hold a public hearing Wednesday to consider removing remote learning as an option for schools when responding to COVID-19, but at least one local district opposes that plan.
Monadnock Regional School District officials sent a letter urging the board to reject the proposal, saying the existing rule provides the flexibility necessary to prioritize the health and safety of the community.
Another senior-living provider is poised to acquire Hillside Village after it drew no other offers by its court-imposed deadline.
Based in Skokie, Ill., Covenant Living will purchase the Keene facility on Wyman Road in a $33 million deal initially announced in August.
Keene-based C&S Wholesale Grocers announced today it’s buying 11 Tops Markets stores in New York and one in Vermont and converting them into Grand Union supermarkets.
The stores are up for sale due to the merger between Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10
Keene State College saw its highest number of weekly COVID cases this semester during the past week.
If the number of cases continues to rise, the college may employ additional measures, such as limiting the size of events and gatherings.
Area hospitals are hosting free vaccine clinics for kids ages 5 to 11 in the coming days to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine.
Kids can also get the vaccine at most local pharmacies.
Peterborough officials have reached an agreement with a former recreation director who sued the town in 2019 claiming he’d been dismissed without proper cause.
The agreement, which includes a $20,000 payment, states it is a “compromise of disputed claims” rather than an admission of wrongdoing by the town.
THURSDAY, Nov. 11
A new public charter school plans to open in Peterborough next fall following its approval Wednesday by the N.H. State Board of Education.
Lionheart Classical Academy expects to enroll about 150 students in kindergarten through 5th grade and employ 10 staff members in its inaugural year, according to Barry Tanner of Hancock, chairman of the school’s board of trustees.
The COVID-19 outbreak at Maplewood Nursing Home has grown to at least six cases among residents and two in staff members, according to county and state officials.
Early last week, visits to the facility were paused after three residents tested positive for COVID.
Keene city councilors dismissed a complaint Wednesday from an unsuccessful mayoral candidate, who said candidates in the recent municipal elections should have had a forum to share their platforms with the public.
Multiple councilors on the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee said that while those events, such as debates, have been put on in the past by local media outlets and other organizations, they are not the city’s responsibility.
FRIDAY, Nov. 12
Cheshire County announced plans Thursday to buy the privately owned DiLuzio Ambulance Service in Keene.
The purchase comes after years of discussions among county officials and local fire departments and emergency services about the costs and personnel shortages that have long been a struggle.
With the recent approval of a COVID vaccine for kids 5-11, schools across the region are looking to make the shots readily available to students who want them.
The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network hopes to start rolling out first-dose clinics in some schools in December.
Veterans were celebrated at events across the region Thursday.
Those included a parade and ceremony in Jaffrey, and the dedication of a new flagpole at the Keene Family YMCA.