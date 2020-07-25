MONDAY, July 20
Keene’s newly formed committee on racial justice wasted no time starting a conversation on how to begin addressing and preventing racism in the city.
Common themes included increased education, particularly for children, a closer look at police training policies and working to build a “healthier community.”
As coronavirus cases continue to grow in most U.S. states, New Hampshire — like its neighbors Vermont and Maine — has succeeded in flattening the curve, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
Community-based transmission, though, continues to occur throughout the state, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Keene police officers used force at least 206 times during 124 separate incidents in 2019, according to an annual report prepared by the police department.
The term “use of force” covers a wide range of actions, from grasping a person’s wrist to firing a service weapon.
TUESDAY, July 21
Students and staff at schools in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 will know in the next two weeks how they will return to class in the fall.
SAU 29 on Monday released a final version of its school reopening framework, which plans for three possibilities for the coming academic year: in-person instruction, remote learning or a hybrid of the two.
The COVID-19 pandemic can leave people feeling uneasy about shopping for their weekly groceries, picking up toiletries at the drugstore or even stopping to grab a coffee.
To help, a Keene couple recently launched T&T Deliveree, a personalized shopping service that picks up and delivers items for customers within a 12-mile radius of the Elm City.
New Hampshire recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can now use their benefits to pay for groceries online, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.
The change is part of a pilot program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, aimed at reducing food insecurity concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WEDNESDAY, July 22
A person died after falling from scaffolding while painting the exterior of a building Tuesday in Keene, according to police.
The N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating, and the person’s name has not been released.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced a new COVID-19-related funding program Tuesday for businesses that didn’t qualify under three previous programs.
Applications are now being accepted for the N.H. General Assistance and Preservation (GAP) Fund.
A new survey shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has been costly for drug treatment providers in New Hampshire.
The report, recently released by the nonprofit organization New Futures, surveyed 23 substance-use treatment providers statewide about how the pandemic has affected them in areas such as revenue and staffing.
THURSDAY, July 23
Keene State College students will begin the fall semester with a week of online classes while they return to campus the week of Aug. 24, a week earlier than classes were originally scheduled to begin.
The shift means the college will be able to finish in-person instruction before Thanksgiving, and will allow students to finish classes and take final exams remotely, Keene State President Melinda Treadwell said Wednesday.
When it comes to face masks as a means of slowing the spread of COVID-19, Keene may be just as divided as the rest of the country.
A City Council panel heard hours of comments Wednesday in response to a proposed mask ordinance in Keene, and will continue the discussion after using the comments to tweak the ordinance.
N.H. Fish and Game is working to try to capture a black bear that’s been seen in the area to remove a foothold trap on its paw.
The bear has thus far eluded capture, even dodging a culvert trap the department set out in Fitzwilliam Wednesday night.
FRIDAY, July 24
Gov. Chris Sununu announced a new fund Thursday aimed at helping to support organizations that offer recreational programming for teenagers and younger children.
The approximately $2 million Empowering Youth Program is the first in a series of initiatives under the governor’s $4.5 million Invest in the Future Fund, which comes from the state’s CARES Act money.
Keene’s recently formed ad hoc committee on racial justice continued to nail down its mission and goals during its second meeting Thursday.
Members of the 10-person committee went over a list of focus areas identified as key places where changes might be made to minimize instances of racism in Keene.