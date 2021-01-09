MONDAY, Jan. 4
As part of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout, area first responders, and nursing home residents and staff, are starting to get their shots.
New Hampshire received the first round of vaccines in mid-December, and the doses were given immediately to health care workers most at risk of contracting the viral disease.
The Keene Police Department has entered the evaluation phase of its trial of body cameras and in-vehicle cameras, with a final report expected by early February.
The 30-day testing period started in mid-November and was carried out by six KPD officers who volunteered to wear the cameras, while three more cameras were set up in police cruisers.
As part of an ongoing project, the Southwest Region Planning Commission is asking for public input to help improve one of the region’s recreational trails.
The 43-mile Cheshire Rail Trail connects Walpole in the northwest to Fitzwilliam in the southeast, and includes stretches in Keene and Swanzey.
TUESDAY, Jan. 5
Former residents of the Walden Eco-Village are suing their landlord over their recent displacement from the Peterborough sustainable-living community.
Twenty-five Eco-Village residents were ordered by town officials to vacate their homes near Middle Hancock Road last month.
After Swanzey voters rejected the idea three times in recent years, town officials are again looking to take out a bond to build a new central fire station.
A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13 to seek public input on a proposed $3 million bond issuance for the project.
The second part of The Sentinel’s “Better Judgment” series looks at pretrial diversion, a long-running practice in Vermont that steers certain defendants out of the court system entirely.
Vermont’s experience shows how state and local efforts to reform criminal justice can build on one another, growing an idea from a grassroots solution to a statewide program handling thousands of cases a year.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 6
No one was injured in an early morning fire Wednesday that damaged multiple units of an apartment building in downtown Winchester.
Six of the 11 units sustained some fire or water damage, and about 25 people live in the building, Fire Chief Barry Kellom said.
State officials detailed New Hampshire’s long-term COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan on Tuesday, with shots anticipated to become broadly available in late spring or in the summer.
“Our philosophy is actually very simple, very straightforward,” Gov. Chris Sununu said during a news conference. “Those at the highest risk get the vaccine first.”
Rindge voters will decide whether to eliminate an affordable-housing incentive, among other zoning changes, at town meeting this year after the planning board endorsed the measures Tuesday night.
Perhaps the most significant amendment backed by the board would restrict housing density on tracts of land with multiple residences.
THURSDAY, Jan. 7
Some police departments are using the discretion they have in enforcing the law as a basis for programs that route people away from the legal system.
The third installment of The Sentinel’s “Better Judgment” series looks at these police-led diversion programs.
A California company has purchased Twin Valley Estates in Charlestown, a large mobile-home community near Route 12.
The former owners said years of managing the property, which includes nearly 500 residents, eventually took too much of a toll.
The four members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation confirmed they were safely evacuated from the U.S. Capitol after protesters stormed the building Wednesday.
“My House colleagues and I who were in the balcony were instructed by Capitol Police to put on gas masks,” Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., wrote.
FRIDAY, Jan. 8
At least two area residents participated in Wednesday’s protest in Washington, D.C. — and one of them was among the crowd that stormed the Capitol building — although both have condemned the violence that took place.
Keene resident Jason Riddle entered the building after it was breached by rioters. Meanwhile, Troy Police Chief David Ellis’ presence at the president’s protest rally has drawn a call from the N.H. Democratic Party to resign.
Keene’s City Council has voted to take parcels of land on Winchester Street by eminent domain for an intersection reconstruction project.
Attorneys representing the property owners had said the compensation offered by the city for the land was far from adequate.
Winchester’s school board has voted to keep classes fully remote until at least early February.
School Principal Valerie Carey noted that COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region, and that staffing challenges continue to be a concern.