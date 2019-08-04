MONDAY, July 29
At the county GOP picnic in Keene Sunday, state Republican candidates shared themes for 2020.
The main word of the day was “socialism,” as speakers cast Democratic candidates as moving to the far left.
The headliner was Corky Messner of Wolfeboro, who intends to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
With a new Hinsdale-Brattleboro bridge on the horizon, a local committee is making plans for the old spans.
The Route 119 bridges are Pennsylvania truss-style spans built in 1920 and rehabilitated in 1988.
Representatives from both communities have been meeting to discuss the existing bridges for a little over a year.
A three-alarm fire late Saturday night damaged four homes on Anthony Circle in Swanzey.
Two of the homes were deemed “a total loss,” according to Swanzey Fire Chief Norman Skantze.
Five adults were displaced in the blaze at the mobile-home community, but no injuries were reported.
TUESDAY, July 30
It’s still not clear what caused the blaze that destroyed two homes in Swanzey Saturday night.
The fire at the Pine Grove Mobile Home Park off Route 10 affected four homes in all.
The extent of the damage to two of the homes may keep investigators from determining the cause, officials said.
The Cheshire Fair returns for its 81st year Thursday in North Swanzey.
New attractions include a group showing of antique engines and equipment, and a poultry show.
Also new this year is the Pine Meadow petting zoo with exotic animals, llamas, alpacas and goats.
WEDNESDAY, July 31
A planned overhaul of the intersection at Route 32 and Sawyers Crossing Road has been postponed.
The Swanzey Center project was delayed until next year by a lack of bidders.
The N.H. Department of Transportation project would replace the triangular intersection with a roundabout.
A longtime Keene firefighter is leaving to take over fire services at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, R.I.
Lt. Bill Greenwood has spent the past 22 years in Keene, largely mentoring young firefighters.
In 2004, he founded Fire Emergency Training Consultation Services to offer training to area fire departments.
Storms from the south settled over a few towns in the region Tuesday, bringing down trees and power lines.
The squall hit Rindge and surrounding towns for about an hour or so, the National Weather Service reported.
Some areas, including Rindge, might have seen 1 to 2 inches of rain during that period.
THURSDAY, Aug. 1
Keene’s city councilors will vote to seat two new members tonight, filling two vacant seats through year’s end.
But at least one announced candidate has withdrawn his name, saying the process has become too political.
Fred Parsells was running for the vacant Ward 4 seat, but withdrew his name this week.
Walpole’s Quinn Mitchell has already met 16 of the 2020 candidates for president.
Though at 11, he’s too young to cast a ballot, Quinn says he wants to be a political reporter one day.
His deal with his father, Louis, is that if a candidate is appearing within an hour’s drive, they’ll make the trip.
FRIDAY, Aug. 2
Keene city councilors temporarily filled two seats Thursday night that had been vacant for more than six weeks.
They elected Robert J. O’Connor to represent Ward 4 and Kate Bosley to fill an at-large seat.
Both new counselors indicated they will run to keep those seats in November’s election.
Dublin has put out a request for proposals to increase broadband coverage in the town.
Since Chesterfield struck a deal in March to build a full fiber-optic network, other towns have been mulling the same.
The dynamics are different in every community, though, so the costs could be higher or lower.
The Keene Swamp Bats failed to clinch the NECBL Northern Division crown Thursday, losing 9-4 to Vermont.
The Bats will still win the division unless North Adams sweeps a double-header tonight at Holyoke.
Regardless, Keene will play at home either Saturday or Sunday.