MONDAY, Oct. 12
After residents petitioned for it earlier this year, today marks Keene’s first official Indigenous Peoples Day.
The Keene City Council renamed the holiday from Columbus Day in February to recognize and honor Indigenous people in the Monadnock Region and beyond.
Many Monadnock Region communities are giving kids a sense of normalcy by allowing trick-or-treating this Halloween.
Those participating in the spooky holiday this year should limit interactions with others, avoid trick-or-treating in groups, stay in their home neighborhoods and practice social distancing, hand hygiene and mask-wearing, according to guidance from the CDC.
A Keene State College journalism professor is being honored for leading students in a public-records lawsuit against the city of Keene that reached the N.H. Supreme Court.
The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, a Manchester-based educational nonprofit named for the N.H. Union Leader’s former publisher, announced that Marianne Salcetti received its 2020 First Amendment Award.
TUESDAY, Oct. 13
Local homeowners who generate their own solar energy are participating in a “virtual tour” put together by a grassroots group in recognition of National Energy Awareness Month.
The tour, which goes live Oct. 20, will feature Keene residents sharing information about their experiences with solar energy, along with photos and aerial imagery of the systems they’ve installed at their homes.
Out of 4,000 entries nationwide, Beeze Tees Screen Printing is one of four finalists for Inc. Magazine’s “Small Business, Big Impact Contest.”
The contest seeks to honor businesses and organizations that pivoted their operations to help communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Beeze Tees did by moving from printing T-shirts to making masks.
Keene Chorale’s session last week was the group’s second virtual meeting this fall as it resumes operations during the COVID-19 pandemic despite a number of technical and logistical challenges.
The group plans to meet virtually twice a month before having just one recital, in May.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 14
The Brattleboro selectboard will soon consider whether to adopt a measure that would limit the cost of tenants’ security deposits, after narrowly voting to formalize and advance the draft ordinance last week.
The proposal, which was submitted in August by a local tenants union, would cap the up-front costs of a lease to the first month’s rent and a security deposit equal to the monthly rent.
Gene Faltus of Swanzey, a vocal activist for the Affordable Care Act, spoke out about how the health care legislation has benefited him, at an event in Keene Tuesday.
The news conference hosted by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s campaign took issue with remarks made by her opponent, Bryant “Corky” Messner, the Republican nominee.
Keene State College professor MD Ahasan Habib envisions a future where patients can receive a new kidney, made of their own cells, within a few months by using 3D printing.
Habib recently received funding from a University of New Hampshire-led project to advance his research into bioprinting.
THURSDAY, Oct. 15
A Syracuse University freshman from Jaffrey has died following a crash Tuesday evening.
Trevor Pierce, 18, who graduated from Conant High School this year, was killed in a collision on the university campus.
With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, absentee voting and other options to increase social distance between voters and poll workers have been a prime focus this election season.
But in the Monadnock Region, several clerks report that a lack of staff is a main barrier to offering absentee ballot drop boxes in their communities.
Reports of vandalism have spiked recently in Rindge in what has become an annual issue for the town around Halloween.
The Rindge Police Department responded to numerous reports of toilet papering, small roadway fires and a paintball incident over the weekend, Sgt. Rachel Malynowski said.
FRIDAY, Oct. 16
After more than 25 years leading Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, President and CEO Cathy Gray plans to retire next year, the Keene nonprofit organization announced Thursday.
“Our goal is to find a talented CEO who will continue Cathy’s legacy, move the organization forward and assure Cedarcrest is here for years to come,” said Cindi Coughlin, immediate past chair of the board of trustees.
A Keene State student reported she was assaulted Wednesday night when an unknown man grabbed her arm while she was walking on campus, according to Keene police.
“She was able to separate from this person and went to campus safety, where they then called [Keene police] to make the report,” Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney said.
A court-supervised recount Thursday, which came about after a lawsuit was filed, reversed the original outcome of June’s Stoddard selectboard race.
The latest result shows Stephen McGerty winning the seat from incumbent Charles Fosberry 109-108.