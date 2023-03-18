MONDAY, March 13
The Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire, which includes the towns of Harrisville, Peterborough and Walpole, will announce its initial electric rates this afternoon.
The rate is expected to be lower than the default rate offered by the state’s electric utilities.
After a three-year absence due to COVID-19 and bad weather, the Jaffrey St. Patrick’s Day parade made its comeback on Saturday.
The parade is part of Jaffrey’s bigger celebration of Shamrock Fest, a week-long series of events related to St. Patrick’s Day.
When Patrick O’Connor and Trevor Lang bought the former Uncle D’s Ice Cream for their auto shop nine years ago, they were jokingly accused of taking ice cream away from Hinsdale’s Main Street. Now they’re bringing it back.
The co-owners of L&O Automotive plan to sell the dessert from a 10-by-26-foot portable building this summer.
TUESDAY, March 14
Bracing for a strong snowstorm, most towns and school districts across the Monadnock Region postponed annual business meetings and elections that were scheduled for today.
Hinsdale, Surry, and the towns in the Monadnock Regional School District — Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — are the only ones holding elections today in the area.
A downtown Keene commercial space that’s housed Taqueria Odelay for the past six years will be home to another eatery in late spring.
Adam Berube, owner of Fireworks Restaurant, plans to launch a tapas bar and lounge at 44 Main St.
Former Winchester police Sgt. Kristopher Fox, whose employment the selectboard terminated in January 2022, is suing the town.
Fox is alleges the town discriminated against him for his disability — PTSD and anxiety — and failed to make reasonable accommodations for it.
WEDNESDAY, March 15
The 1,400 Monadnock Regional School District voters who braved Tuesday’s storm to cast ballots approved everything on the warrant, including a $21.5 million bond for an elementary school project.
Voters also ousted school board incumbents in Richmond and Swanzey.
Thousands in the Monadnock Region remain without power this morning after a powerful snowstorm Tuesday.
The storm dumped between 1 and 3 feet of snow across the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Swanzey voters approved everything on Tuesday’s ballot, including a $7.4 million budget.
They also returned incumbent selectboard member Bill Hutwelker to office over a challenge from Michael York, 394-216, for a three-year term.
THURSDAY, March 16
Power outages continue to affect thousands in the Monadnock Region after Tuesday’s nor’easter.
Eversource says it expects to “substantially complete” restoring power in the state by Friday at 6 p.m.
At Wednesday’s town meeting, Troy residents approved, 54-6, raising $765,000 through a bond to upgrade the town’s wastewater treatment facility.
Residents also shot down a proposal that would have split the combined office of town clerk and tax collector into two jobs.
Despite opposition from the Secretary of State’s office, a N.H. House committee Wednesday narrowly recommended a Swanzey legislator’s bill to expand absentee voting.
Democrat Barry Faulkner’s bill would allow people to vote absentee if they lack convenient and affordable transportation or are concerned their health or safety would be endangered by traveling to or being at a polling place.
FRIDAY, March 17
As he considers a run for the White House, former vice president Mike Pence stopped in Keene Thursday for a banquet hosted by Cheshire County’s GOP committee.
Pence touched on topics including U.S. support for Ukraine, Medicare and Social Security, and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Yankee Publishing, The Colonial Performing Arts Center and Peterborough resident Susan Chollet were honored at the Greater Monadnock Collaborative Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala Thursday.
The Colonial received the first-ever Ken Jue Nonprofit of the Year Award, named for the community leader and mental health advocate who passed away last year.
An Eversource official said power is expected to be restored across the state by early afternoon.
In addition to crews from across the country who came to New Hampshire to help, Eversource was aided by technology that allows its operations center to restore outages remotely, said Doug Foley, president of operations in New Hampshire.
