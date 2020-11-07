MONDAY, Nov. 2
One of the five outpatient programs the Brattleboro Retreat recently announced plans to cut by the end of the year is a hub program that provides daily on-site medication-assisted treatment for people with opioid addiction.
And while there are other options for residents in Brattleboro and the Monadnock Region who need this treatment, area providers say the loss is still substantial.
A city councilor who had been appointed to the Cheshire TV Board of Directors as Keene’s representative on that body said he “resigned in disgust” after only one meeting this summer.
Councilor Terry Clark left the board following the July 7 firing of David Kirkpatrick, former field production manager, and Mark Nelson, former executive director.
New Hampshire is experiencing “substantial” transmission of the coronavirus in four counties, with 338 new cases identified over the weekend, according to a report issued Sunday by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state has now recorded a total of 1,352 active cases.
TUESDAY, Nov. 3
Monadnock Peer Support’s hopes to move to a larger space on Court Street hit a major roadblock Monday night, when Keene’s zoning board voted to deny the special exception the plan depends on.
The impact on property values was a recurring concern among members of the public who voiced opposition during the board’s meeting.
A new sober-living program for those in recovery from addiction will open Wednesday in Keene.
Manchester-based Live Free Structured Sober Living LLC will operate a 16-bed facility for men from New Hampshire at 361 Court St., the former home of Prospect Place.
The 8th annual Monadnock International Film Festival, which is typically held in April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, opens Thursday in a revised, COVID-friendly format.
There will be a 10-day lineup of digital screening and virtual gatherings this year.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 4
It was difficult to find optimism among Monadnock Region voters at the polls Tuesday that the election would propel the nation forward and that healing would begin.
Many voters said regardless who won, they feared the day after the election would be like the day before — more shouting, little listening, more digging in and retreating to their own political corners.
The Monadnock Region, and the state of New Hampshire in general, strongly supported former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
Granite Staters, including those in New Hampshire’s southwestern corner, favored the Democratic nominee for president and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.
State health officials Tuesday announced 132 more COVID-19 cases, at least five of them in Cheshire County.
With no additional COVID-19-related deaths reported, New Hampshire’s tally stands at 483.
THURSDAY, Nov. 5
N.H. Republicans are set to regain control of the state Legislature and Executive Council after an electoral surge that also propelled Gov. Chris Sununu to a third term.
The results end two years of divided government in the Granite State and are likely to have important effects on the upcoming redistricting process, state fiscal policy and the N.H. Supreme Court.
The Monadnock Region’s newest state representatives say their priority is clear: representing their constituents.
“This is not my seat. This is the seat of the people, and they gave me the confidence to go to Concord and be their voice,” said Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester.
Cinde Warmington has become the latest Concord Democrat to win a seat on the N.H. Executive Council in District 2, though Republicans appear to have taken the majority on the five-person council.
“I’m excited and honored to have earned the trust of District 2 voters and for the opportunity to serve you on the Executive Council,” Warmington said in a written statement.
FRIDAY, Nov. 6
Americans continue to wait for the final result of Tuesday’s presidential election, with thumbs across the country having been sufficiently twiddled and knuckles well-cracked in the days since.
But political experts in New Hampshire have a singular message for residents anxiously awaiting the race’s outcome: Be patient.
New Hampshire announced another one-day record for new coronavirus cases Thursday with 252.
Though many cases earlier in the pandemic centered on long-term care facilities like nursing homes, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said state contact tracers now see more transmission out in the general community.
The Keene City Council has unanimously passed a new ordinance that will hold hosts accountable for parties that get out of control.
The rule, which will subject violators to fines, is set to go into effect Dec. 31.