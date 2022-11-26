MONDAY, Nov. 21
Cheshire County equestrians took the reins at prestigious horse shows this fall — with a Walpole breeder’s horse winning a world championship and one trained in Richmond taking home a national title.
Alison Chickering — who raised Victorious in Blue, or Vic, with the help of her adult daughter, Hanna, on Howell Farm in Walpole — said the world title is a big feat for a small horse breeding operation out of rural New Hampshire.
More than 70 years after graduating, a Keene State College alumnus with a love for education has gifted his alma mater $1 million, the college said in a news release Friday.
Vincent D. Russell, 93, grew up in Troy and attended local schools before enrolling at Keene State as an industrial arts major in 1946 at age 17.
Mustering 90 minutes of flawless defense and poise, the Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team came up victorious over the University of Charleston (West Virginia) Saturday evening, punching a ticket to the College Cup in Seattle the first weekend of December.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game but we were prepared for that,” Franklin Pierce midfielder Marc Lopez said. “We kept going and we fought and finally we got it.”
TUESDAY, Nov. 22
City officials are seeking further input on plans for Keene’s multimillion-dollar downtown infrastructure overhaul, as the project’s steering committee is poised to vote on design concepts at its next meeting in December.
The city has held presentations specifically designed to seek feedback on these plans, but some members of the committee think the group sorely needs further public comment.
As the mother of a 4-year-old daughter, 14-year-old son and two cats, Vanessa Gorman-Dow’s apartment in Keene is something of an indoor playground, and that’s the concept she’s toying with in a region she feels lacks safe, spirited recreation options inside.
Gorman-Dow is developing Break Free Indoor Activity Center, and though it’s still in its planning stages, she said she’d like to launch her business in Keene sometime next summer.
Animals would be banned from riding in a motor vehicle driver’s lap under legislation being sought by N.H. Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester.
She began researching the issue and discovered New Hampshire doesn’t have a specific law prohibiting an animal from being on a person while they are driving.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23
The state has designated Marlborough Elementary and Making Community Connections Charter School in Keene for a program designed to support schools that struggle with student learning growth, proficiency and graduation rates.
Meanwhile, two other local schools — Antrim Elementary and Franklin Elementary in Keene — have gotten off the list after first being added in 2018, according to a recent news release from the N.H. Department of Education.
The Jo-Ann fabric store in Keene is preparing for liquidation as an employee said it looks to close early next year.
Keene store staff were notified of the planned closure about six weeks ago, though were not given a reason, the employee said.
Completion of the city of Keene’s work to revamp Patricia T. Russell Park on Carpenter Street, originally slated to wrap up this fall, has been delayed until spring 2023, the public works department announced in an email Monday.
Supply chain delays have pushed the delivery for new playground equipment to the new year, the notice from the city states.
THURSDAY, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving Day — no newspaper published.
FRIDAY, Nov. 25
Sarah Harpster, the executive director of The Community Kitchen in Keene, said providing 353 families with Thanksgiving meal kits was no easy feat this year due to inflation.
Despite the increasing costs, the organization was still able to serve more than 197,000 pantry and hot meals between January and Oct. 31, largely thanks to community support.
The N.H. Executive Council approved an expenditure of $9.87 million in federal funds Tuesday to improve security in schools across the state.
In the Monadnock Region, 10 school districts and private schools are slated to receive a cumulative $691,656.
A former paramedic and an urgent-care clinic administrator plan to open a business specializing in medical emergency-response courses.
Scot and Laurie Szogedi, both of Marlborough, are planning to launch a website on Jan. 1, where people can register for CERTNH courses, which will include classes for using automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and teaching splinting and “stop-the-bleed” bandaging measures.
