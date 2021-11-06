MONDAY, Nov. 1
Keene city councilors are considering two different pitches for the former campground land at Wheelock Park: a dog park or a disc-golf course.
Councilors like both proposals but say they need more information from the groups before moving forward.
A draft federal spending bill includes $1 million for an initiative to help train child-care educators in the Monadnock Region.
The initiative, led by Keene State College and the Monadnock United Way, would also aim to boost the number of child-care providers, which has taken a hit during the pandemic.
The Keene High girls cross country team won its first state title since 2007 at Saturday’s Division I state meet.
Keene senior Torin Kindopp also won the boys individual title.
TUESDAY, Nov. 2
The Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce plans to open an office in downtown Peterborough later this year.
The Keene and Peterborough chambers merged last year, and chamber President and CEO Luca Paris said the organization didn’t want to lose its Peterborough presence.
The Works Cafe will be making its Empire State debut in the coming months, where it will offer a new service and menu items.
The company’s ninth location will be in Latham, N.Y., a suburb outside Albany — the first location outside New England, according to founder Richard French.
The open enrollment period for individual health insurance through the federal marketplace started Monday.
The 75-day period, ending Jan. 15, gives people who don’t get insurance through their job the chance to enroll, re-enroll or change their health insurance plan as part of the Affordable Care Act.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 3
George Hansel coasted to re-election as mayor, defeating challenger Mark J. Zuchowski in Keene’s municipal elections Tuesday.
Hansel ran for another two-year term on a platform focused on addressing the region’s housing shortage and continuing the city’s efforts to upgrade its aging infrastructure.
All Keene City Council incumbents held on to their seats in Tuesday’s election, while two members who have previously served will join them.
Kris Roberts, who served for eight years, was elected to represent Ward 1, while the last of five available at-large council seats went to Mike Giacomo, who was a Ward 3 councilor until July.
The MacDowell retreat in Peterborough has suspended its reference letter requirement for a one-year trial as part of its ongoing effort to improve diversity and inclusivity in the arts.
“We were hearing quite often from applicants that this was a barrier,” said Admissions Director Courtney Bethel.
THURSDAY, Nov. 4
A lack of supplies is hampering local food pantries as they prepare free Thanksgiving dinners for people in need.
“2021 is proving to be more troublesome than 2020 was, food-wise,” said Phoebe Bray, executive director of The Community Kitchen in Keene.
More than 50 Cheshire County residents have now died due to COVID-19, the state health department said.
The state announced two more deaths of county residents Wednesday, a man and a woman age 60 or older.
Though the lack of public defenders in the state isn’t hurting Cheshire County as much as other areas, there could be effects if the problem continues.
The state ought to focus on raising wages for public defenders, as the low salaries have made it difficult to recruit and retain staff, said Alex Parsons, managing attorney for the Keene branch of the N.H. Public Defender.
FRIDAY, Nov. 5
Acworth voters will meet this weekend to consider spending more than $2 million for repairs related to the late July flooding.
Crane Brook Road, the focus of the repairs, was destroyed during the heavy rain.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County has completed a project to put online all editions of The Keene Sentinel from its inception in 1799 to 1945.
“It tells the story of the Monadnock Region, Keene especially, for close to 150 years,” said Alan Rumrill, executive director of the historical society.
More than $90,000 in recently released federal funding from the COVID stimulus bill will go to support area students experiencing homelessness.
As assistance programs tied to the pandemic wind down, now can be an especially difficult time for families without stable housing, said Jennifer Alexander of the Keene School District.