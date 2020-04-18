MONDAY, April 13
The Keene CVS closed temporarily for a deep cleaning and disinfection Saturday evening after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman said Sunday morning.
The employee last worked at the store on Wednesday, and has been placed in quarantine, spokesman Michael DeAngelis said.
State health officials have reported the first confirmed case of coronavirus in a Fitzwilliam resident, along with 56 other new positive tests for COVID-19 Sunday.
Sunday brought two silver linings: The health department reported no additional COVID-19 deaths, and Gov. Chris Sununu announced the arrival in Manchester of 45 tons of personal protective equipment.
The N.H. Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into the possibility of arson after a blaze engulfed a former paper mill in Winchester early Sunday.
The mill was not in use and there was no power going to the building, investigator Anthony Booth said.
TUESDAY, April 14
The state health department Monday announced 35 new positive tests for COVID-19, bringing New Hampshire’s total of known cases past the 1,000 mark.
Thus far, health officials have confirmed 1,020 cases among New Hampshire residents and of those, 249 have recovered and 152 have been hospitalized.
Students in N.H. School Administration Unit 29 will continue remote learning next week in lieu of April break, Superintendent Robert Malay has announced.
Meanwhile, the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District is taking more of a hybrid approach to this year’s traditional spring vacation.
More than 400 people raised money for local businesses by participating in the “virtual 5K” hosted by Ted’s Shoe and Sport and Tri-State Racing this past weekend.
Ted McGreer, owner of the store in downtown Keene, called the effort “wildly successful,” noting that it raised about $20,000 for area companies through gift certificates that participants bought in lieu of paying entry fees.
WEDNESDAY, April 15
With help from Argent Communications, a small Lebanon-based provider that serves local towns, Chesterfield students who didn’t qualify for free Internet can now go online.
Chesterfield School counselor Becky Kohler said she had been helping her students get connected, but discovered that families who owed past-due payments to the companies offering free services weren’t eligible.
Keene officials have teamed up with a local shelter to help three people experiencing homelessness self-isolate while they have COVID-19 symptoms.
The city is paying a discounted rate to house the people in hotels, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said, as the city and state work on other plans for homeless residents.
The state health department announced Tuesday that 73 more Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to date to 1,091.
Two residents of Cheshire County tested positive, as did a resident of Acworth in Sullivan County, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
THURSDAY, April 16
The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be providing a new incentive for people to quit smoking.
“Anecdotally, we are fielding more calls from smokers in the community who have expressed an interest in stopping tobacco use or vaping primarily because of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Seth Emont, who manages the Tobacco Cessation Program at Cheshire Medical Center.
Out-of-work Granite Staters should see a $600 weekly increase in unemployment benefits starting in a week or so, according to a state official.
The $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package, signed into law March 27 as the CARES Act, includes funding for states to boost unemployment checks, as well as expanded eligibility for benefits.
Vermont’s health commissioner Wednesday continued to speak of an apparent leveling off of COVID-19 activity in the state, which hit 759 total cases that morning, up from 752 the day before.
“... The realities are we’re fortunate to be a low-activity state right now,” Commissioner Mark Levine said.
FRIDAY, April 17
With a few days of help from employees, Beeze Tees has repurposed its facilities and materials to make hundreds of masks per day.
According to owner Tim Pipp, the embroidering equipment works similarly to giant industrial sewing machines.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that New Hampshire public schools will remain closed through the end of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, Sununu ordered schools to close March 16 and transition to remote learning.
The Keene Board of Education on Tuesday voted down a measure that would have ensured hourly employees continue to be paid through the end of the school year.
Though there is less work for hourly employees whose jobs cannot be performed remotely, school district officials say they have no immediate plans to furlough any workers.