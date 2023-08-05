MONDAY, July 31
The Sullivan Country Store on Route 9 held its long-awaited grand opening on Saturday following an extensive renovation by its new owners.
“We want to be a community hub, we just want to be the place where we know your first name and know how you want your coffee and you’re comfortable,” said co-owner Megan Lafaso Hercher.
In the spirit of a ribbon cutting, Granite Gorge Mountain Park held a “timber cutting” to celebrate the opening of its new lift-serviced mountain bike park Saturday.
According to General Manager Keith Kreischer, the project is part of a larger plan to keep Granite Gorge open year-round.
TUESDAY, Aug. 1
The Keene Pumpkin Festival will return as a “reimagined” event in October, including a pumpkin tower and vendors, but no pumpkin count.
“We want to make sure people’s expectations are well-managed. We want this to be a community event, focused on kids, nonprofits and celebrating our community here,” said Michael Giacomo, board chair of Let It Shine, the nonprofit that runs the festival.
As Keene officials consider using opioid settlement money to fund a new social worker position within the city’s police department, an earlier local program’s experience could help guide the path forward.
The Cheshire County Addiction Assistance Recovery Initiative launched in 2016 and shuttered in 2018 after the grant funding that paid for it ended.
Police from several agencies responded to a reported armed robbery at a gas station in West Chesterfield on Monday night.
Keene police said this morning that it’s too early to tell whether last week’s robbery in the city is connected.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2
The countdown to the 83rd annual Cheshire Fair is almost over, as vendors, crews and volunteers converge amidst a haze of dust and clanging metal, assembling the booths and rides for the four-day-long event.
The fair, which will be held Thursday to Sunday off Route 12 in North Swanzey, will bring together animal shows, agriculture and craft competitions, live music, food, carnival rides and games.
A former music teacher and a past theater director, who were faculty members at the same Peterborough school, took over the ownership of Italian restaurant Del Rossi’s Trattoria in Dublin last month.
David and Elaina Del Rossi sought to retire after opening Del Rossi’s Trattoria in 1989.
Today in Concord, three companies will hold a public demonstration of their ballot-counting devices, as the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office works to replace aging machines across the state.
Winchester Town Clerk Jim Tetreault says his ballot-counting machine is nearly 30 years old and, although it still operates smoothly, he would like to get a new device sooner rather than later.
THURSDAY, Aug. 3
Town officials, legislators, members of the state’s Ballot Law Commission and the public got a chance Wednesday to try three new devices being considered for tallying votes in the 2024 elections.
Outside, a dozen sign-carrying protesters asserted that human beings — not machines — should count ballots.
We’re looking for community members who are interested in learning more about local government, and helping us report on municipal meetings.
The Sentinel and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative, the New England First Amendment Coalition and the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, are launching a new program called Civic Documenters.
A West Chesterfield man was recently charged with negligent homicide and vehicular assault in connection with a Keene crash in December 2021 that killed two Swanzey residents, according to documents in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Heather Lea Badore died at the scene, and Matthew Badore died later at Cheshire Medical Center, police said at the time.
FRIDAY, Aug. 4
Almost a month after torrential downpours caused flooding in the Monadnock Region, Sen. Maggie Hassan toured Swanzey Thursday and met with town officials to assess the damage to roads around Swanzey Lake.
Evidence of the damage brought on by the July 9 flooding could be seen through felled trees at Richardson Park and fresh coats of gravel on unpaved sections of roads that the floods had made impassable.
Over a seven-year period ending in 2022, New Hampshire lost up to $729 million in revenue by reducing state business taxes — money that could have been used to offset increases in property taxes or boost spending on public services.
That finding was in a report released this week by the N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute, an independent, nonprofit research organization based in Concord.
