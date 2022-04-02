MONDAY, March 28
After the town’s latest effort to raise money for a new fire station failed at the polls earlier this month, Swanzey Fire Chief Bill Gould says the path forward for a new facility is still up in the air.
Despite what the fire chief describes as clear deficiencies, the town has for years failed to garner enough support to construct a new station.
Area residents can share messages of support today for people affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine by signing an eight-foot-tall card organized by a Hampton Falls family.
The card — a project of the Conant family, who 10 years ago sent a similar card of support to the community affected by the school shooting in Newtown, Conn. — is slated to be at Keene State and the Keene Recreation Center this afternoon.
The Keene Planning Board is set to consider a Panera Bread location with a drive-thru at its meeting tonight.
The restaurant would fill the tenant space at 2 Ash Brook Road formerly occupied by Olive Garden.
TUESDAY, March 29
More than 300 people attended or tuned in to Keene High’s community forum on Monday to discuss addressing the challenging climate at the school.
After a presentation by Principal Cindy Gallagher, attendees broke into smaller groups to discuss questions before rejoining the audience as a whole and having a spokesperson from each group share key points from their conversation.
A federal appellate court has ruled against a legal demand from N.H. Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland, and others to be allowed to participate in state legislative sessions remotely.
Berch is among several plaintiffs in a lawsuit against House Speaker Sherman Packard, who has declined to allow state representatives to take part in House proceedings this year without being physically present.
The Hinsdale School Board has named a new principal for Hinsdale Middle/High School.
John Barth, currently principal of Mascenic Regional High School in New Ipswich, will succeed Ann Freitag when she retires this summer.
WEDNESDAY, March 30
A group of Keene High educators shared their efforts to improve the school climate for the rest of the academic year and beyond at a special meeting of the Keene Board of Education on Tuesday.
For much of this year, Keene High has been navigating behavioral problems, including vandalism, fighting and truancy.
The N.H. Attorney General’s Office disclosed nearly 100 more names on a once-secret roster of police officers with possible credibility issues on Tuesday.
The publicly released portion of the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, better known as the Laurie List, includes the names of eight more current or former area police officers than had previously been disclosed.
The Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber will celebrate the opening of its Peterborough office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.
The organization, which merged the greater Keene and Peterborough chambers of commerce more than a year ago, announced plans for the Peterborough office last fall as part of an effort to better serve its members.
THURSDAY, March 31
Two local chefs competed in the Steel Chef competition in Manchester earlier this week.
Sous Chef John Bouley of RiverMead in Peterborough and Chef Jordan Scott of Machina Kitchen and ArtBar in Keene were selected from a pool of more than 20 applicants to participate in the charity competition benefiting the N.H. Food Bank.
Plans for one of the largest solar arrays in the state are no longer moving forward, according to the company overseeing the project.
The Chinook Solar Project called for installing more than 100,000 solar panels on a swath of land between Route 12 and Fullam Hill Road in Fitzwilliam.
A bill going before the N.H. House today would require the state to reinstate a portion of its contributions to the retirement costs of teachers, firefighters and police officers.
Keene’s current yearly retirement expenses of $4.3 million would drop by $206,538 if the bill passes, and the Keene School District would see a benefit of two to three times that amount.
FRIDAY, April 1
Cheshire County has purchased property on Monadnock Highway in Swanzey to house a new county-run EMS service, county officials announced Thursday.
The announcement leaves in question whether the new EMS service will absorb DiLuzio Ambulance Service as initially planned.
U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ross Reynolds, a longtime camper and counselor at Camp Wanocksett in Dublin who died in a military training exercise in Norway earlier this month, is remembered for his selflessness and joyful nature.
Counselors who worked with Reynolds at the Dublin camp recalled how much campers enjoyed him.The town of Peterborough has secured federal funding for the replacement of a water main as part of the ongoing construction of the bridge that carries routes 101 and 202 over the Contoocook River.
As part of the spending package President Joe Biden signed into law in March, the federal government will reimburse Peterborough the full cost of the $277,804 water main project.