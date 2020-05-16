MONDAY, May 11
As New Hampshire allows certain businesses to reopen this month, many laid-off employees may be called back to work.
Whether or not they can refuse those offers and keep collecting unemployment benefits depends on whether they are doing so for reasons considered valid during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a December deadline looming to finalize its plan for Keene to shift entirely to renewable energy over the next 30 years, the city’s energy and climate committee is working to hammer out the remaining details.
The committee spent much of its May 6 meeting reviewing key elements of its proposed strategies to transition to renewable sources for thermal energy and transportation.
The state health department over the weekend announced 12 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 132 more positive tests for the viral disease.
All 12 of the people who died were 60 years or older.
TUESDAY, May 12
While most people look forward to life beyond the coronavirus pandemic, Alan Rumrill tends to view the future through prisms of the past.
The executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County and his staff have put out a call for area residents to send in their personal stories of how COVID-19 has affected them.
Some small local retailers are cautiously reopening their doors this week, but the customer experience will be a little different.
New Hampshire stores were allowed to reopen for in-person shopping Monday for the first time since late March.
Keene State College plans to reopen campus in the fall, but classes and student life won’t exactly be back to normal.
Students may be required to return to campus in waves, so as not to overwhelm the college’s capacity to test for COVID-19 and ability to rapidly isolate anyone who contracts the viral respiratory illness, should an outbreak occur.
WEDNESDAY, May 13
At the ripe old age of 23, local resident Gold W84 is the oldest eagle documented in New Hampshire.
A Harrisville man recently spotted the bird not far from Nubanusit Lake, where Gold W84 has lived since at least 2007, and submitted a photo of the eagle to the New Hampshire Audubon, which monitors and manages the state’s eagle population.
With the cloud of COVID-19 hanging over the city’s finances, Keene officials have put forth a spending plan for the coming fiscal year.
If the $60.6 million budget proposal is accepted by the City Council, it would keep the city’s portion of the tax rate flat.
In an effort to prevent their families from getting COVID-19, local first responders have turned to RVs 4 MDs — a national volunteer-driven initiative to connect frontline workers with RV owners willing to lend their motor homes.
A Surry family is among those using the program.
THURSDAY, May 14
A new drug that has shown promise in treating COVID-19 has been delivered to 13 N.H. hospitals, including Cheshire Medical Center.
The state received a shipment of 400 vials of Remdesivir, N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced Wednesday.
A resident of Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the nursing home’s first case of the viral disease, spokeswoman Lori Mayer said Wednesday.
A Monadnock school official has won a state award for outstanding service in education.
Jeremy Rathbun, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, “is dedicated, motivating and exceptionally bright,” said high school Principal Lisa Spencer.
FRIDAY, May 15
With metered street parking in downtown Keene temporarily free due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city’s parking office has already seen a five-figure revenue shortfall.
Meanwhile, a City Council committee is recommending Keene temporarily waive two other sources of revenue to provide additional support to businesses and residents during the pandemic.
The Keene Family YMCA is approaching its reopening one step at a time.
Currently focused on online programming, day care for children of essential workers and community service, the organization’s next focus will be expanding day-care services and bringing back some in-person recreational offerings.
Education officials statewide, including local leaders, are beginning to plan for how students and staff will return to school in the fall.
The School Transition Reopening and Redesign Taskforce, which held its first meeting Thursday afternoon, will ultimately present recommendations for getting back to school to Gov. Chris Sununu, the N.H. Department of Education and school districts throughout the state.