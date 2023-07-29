MONDAY, July 24
Abenaki filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin became the first woman to win the MacDowell Medal in filmmaking on Sunday.
“Alanis has held a mirror up to Canada and colonialism,” said Jesse Wente, who introduced the 90-year-old artist. “She’s provided the microphone for many to use their voices to speak truth to power.”
The N.H. Community Development Finance Authority recently awarded more than $3.7 million to support five community spaces in the Monadnock Region.
The awardees include the Peterborough Community Center and the Jaffrey Civic Center.
TUESDAY, July 25
The median rent for two-bedroom apartments in Cheshire County has risen 35 percent over the past five years, according to a recently released annual report from N.H. Housing.
The report indicates that finding an affordable apartment anywhere in New Hampshire is difficult due to the state’s limited housing stock.
Keene police are investigating a robbery early this morning at the Irving gas station and convenience store at 410 West St. on West Street.
Police are searching for a suspect who is believed to be armed, Lt. Benjamin Nugent said just before 9 a.m. today.
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte announced Monday that she is running for governor of New Hampshire.
“I’m running for governor because New Hampshire is one election away from becoming Massachusetts — from becoming something we are not,” she said Monday.
WEDNESDAY, July 26
Keene Fire Lt. Raymond Phillips and City Councilor Andrew Madison were each driving back to Keene via Route 9 on the evening of Thursday, July 20, when they pulled over to help the victims of a three-vehicle crash.
Keene Fire Chief Don Farquhar believes the actions of the two officials helped save a woman who was seriously injured during the crash.
In 2017, then-Senate President Chuck Morse was New Hampshire’s governor for two days. He’s now looking to serve for a full two years.
After Chris Sununu announced last week he would not seek a record fifth term as governor, Morse immediately threw his hat in the ring to succeed his Republican colleague.
A 12-year-old led police in Hinsdale and Winchester on a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office.
”It was a dangerous situation that ended without anybody getting injured,” said Winchester Patrolman Gary Phillips.
THURSDAY, July 27
In the coming weeks, Keene State College will begin demolishing two residence halls on Winchester Street that are no longer used.
Antioch University New England plans to build part of its new campus on the site.
Hinsdale Middle/High School library has been renamed the Doris B. Smith Memorial Library, after a former teacher and the school’s first librarian.
About 75 people, including members of Smith’s family, community members, alumni, past and present staff and administrators, attended a renaming ceremony on July 21 to honor her.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for multiple towns across the Monadnock Region today and Friday.
Cheshire County is forecast to reach the high 80s to low 90s on Friday, with the heat index (the “feels-like” temperature) expected in the low to mid-90s, according to Jon Palmer, a meteorologist at the weather service.
FRIDAY, July 28
A trained spotter reported to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, that a tornado touched down in the Keene area Thursday at about 2:50 p.m.
The weather service can’t confirm the information until a team surveys the area, said meteorologist Sarah Thunberg, which is expected to happen today.
Citing Cheshire Medical Center’s financial problems, the Dartmouth Health system has taken an administrative action related to the Keene hospital’s role in a system-level financial arrangement.
The move doesn’t impact the hospital’s staff or patient care, nor does it affect its affiliation with Dartmouth Health, according to Cheshire Medical spokesman Matthew Barone.
Cheshire County officials have developed a program that enables the county jail to provide rides home for newly released inmates who are unable to secure their own transportation.
Jail Superintendent Doug Iosue said the program provides a more secure and safer alternative than the system used before.
