MONDAY, Feb. 13
Following renewed discussions on whether to adjust or eliminate Keene’s primary elections due to the high cost, councilors opted Thursday not to take any action.
To eliminate or change the primary process, voters would need to approve an amendment to the city charter during a regular municipal election.
Harrisville aims to launch its community power plan in the spring, after the N.H. Public Utilities Commission recently approved the program.
The town is working with the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire to secure competitive energy rates from alternate suppliers, said Andrea Hodson, selectboard chair and co-chair of the Electric Aggregation Committee.
Members of the Abenaki Nation opened their cultural snow snake games to the public Saturday morning on Millot Green in Alstead as a way to gather with the local community.
Chief and Elder Paul “Gwilawato” Bunnell of the Ko’asek Traditional Band of the Sovereign Abenaki Nation said he hopes to continue giving presentations and establishing relationships with schools to educate students about the history of the local Indigenous peoples.
TUESDAY, Feb. 14
Dan Rath and his team of volunteers, known as the Frozen Sections, come together each year on the sand of Hampton Beach in frigid February temperatures for the Special Olympics Penguin Plunge fundraiser.
Together, the team raised $31,600 this year, according to Rath, and they were among the top teams statewide.
Representatives Hall at the state Capitol in Concord will become a center for abortion debate this week as the House Judiciary Committee considers seven bills.
Four of them propose measures to protect or expand reproductive rights, and three would create new restrictions.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 15
Fifty downtown business owners are seeking a two-year delay on Keene’s multimillion-dollar downtown infrastructure project, slated to break ground next year.
A letter they signed, addressed to the mayor and City Council, requests the start of the project be pushed back to 2026 to give businesses more time to prepare for the disruption and to recover from the pandemic.
Speaking before a joint session of the N.H. House and Senate in Concord, Gov. Chris Sununu proposed his two-year state budget Tuesday.
Some of the major line items include giving state workers a pay raise, boosting spending on public education and using surplus money on everything from affordable housing to a statue of Christa McAuliffe.
Winchester residents will vote in March on a $13.1 million school budget proposal and whether to reinstate stipends for school board members.
In addition to the warrant articles, residents will elect two board members from the three candidates vying for the seats.
THURSDAY, Feb. 16
Lack of available and affordable child care in New Hampshire has reached crisis levels and is harming families and businesses, experts testified Wednesday before a state Senate committee.
Meanwhile, New Hampshire’s economy is facing a generalized worker shortage, which is made more severe because people without access to child care must stay home to take care of their children.
People looking for another chance to weigh in on Keene’s downtown infrastructure overhaul can do so at a public informational meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Keene High School auditorium.
The session will feature a presentation on the project, as well as a summary of some of the conversations and ideas shared at the Jan. 30 meeting at the Keene Public Library.
A two-alarm barn fire in Charlestown Tuesday evening caused the structure’s collapse, according to Fire Chief Mark LaFlam.
When firefighters arrived, the blaze had already consumed about one-third of the 40-by-80-foot structure.
FRIDAY, Feb. 17
Despite continued gun violence in the country, a N.H. House committee did not recommend passage of any of a half-dozen gun-safety measures.
The bills include instituting a three-day waiting period between purchase and delivery of a gun and banning firearms from polling places and schools.
Two people were taken to the hospital and a driver was charged with aggravated driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash on Route 12 in Westmoreland Thursday morning, N.H. State Police said.
Police said a driver heading south crossed the center line and collided with another car, injuring two people.
Keene School District voters will consider a $72.6 million budget proposal and two employee contracts next month.
Voting will take place March 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Keene Recreation Center.
