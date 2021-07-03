MONDAY, June 28
Students and community leaders protested in Keene’s Central Square Sunday against the “divisive concepts” legislation that recently became law.
The law bans the propagation of ideas including that New Hampshire or the U.S. is fundamentally racist or sexist.
A Walpole cancer survivor led a group nearly 40 strong on a 13.5-mile paddle down the Connecticut River Saturday to raise money for cancer research.
Jackie Caserta and her group collected nearly $30,000 as part of The Prouty, a fundraiser for the Norris Cotton Cancer Center and family and patient services at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
A Jaffrey motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Route 202 in Peterborough.
Charles E. Lafreniere, 68, died after his motorcycle left the road and hit a sidewalk curb and stone wall, police said.
TUESDAY, June 29
Fitzwilliam is hoping to attract more emergency medical technicians on weekdays by offering per-diem pay.
The fire department has relied on volunteers in the past, but has been facing a shortage.
Spofford Lake’s resident loon pair has had its second chick in two years, hatching just last week.
The average loon pair will raise only one chick to fledgling age once every two years, according to the Loon Preservation Committee in New Hampshire.
For the first time since the fall, a Keene State College testing program did not detect the virus that causes COVID-19 in samples of city wastewater collected this month.
”We will definitely keep [doing] surveillance twice a week, but for now, we just celebrate,” said co-project leader Jeanelle Boyer, a professor of public health.
WEDNESDAY, June 30
Ten members of a state diversity and inclusion council resigned after Gov. Chris Sununu signed a budget that included restrictions on teaching certain so-called “divisive concepts.”
Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera and Dottie Morris, associate vice president for diversity and inclusion at Keene State, were among those who resigned.
A delay in census results is getting in the way of Keene’s redistricting process.
The city’s new ward boundaries would usually come before voters in November, but city officials say that won’t be possible this year.
Keene’s vaccination site will have fewer hours, as the immunization campaign shifts gears.
The vaccination drive continues, but with more focus on pop-up clinics in the community. Vaccines are also available through pharmacies and primary care providers.
THURSDAY, July 1
A new group of volunteers has stepped up with plans to relaunch the Keene Pumpkin Festival in 2022.
So far, organizers hope to feature live music, a chili cook-off, trick-or-treating, and lots of pumpkins.
A Keene house built in the late 1800s has been named to the National Register of Historic Places for its distinctive architecture.
The Joslin-Faulkner-Putnam House on Court Street features 14 rooms, and has remained essentially unaltered since 1913.
As the pandemic wanes, local school districts are preparing for mostly in-person classes in the fall.
School leaders said their reopening plans will include the flexibility to make adjustments if the COVID situation changes.
FRIDAY, July 2
A 2017 state law requiring people who register to vote within 30 days of an election to provide proof of “domicile” is unconstitutional, the N.H. Supreme Court ruled today.
”We conclude that SB3 imposes unreasonable burdens on the right to vote,” Justice Patrick Donovan wrote.
Rosanne Cash accepted the 61st MacDowell Medal at the artists’ retreat in Peterborough Thursday, becoming the first woman to win the award in music composition.
Cash spent time with the artists in residence there, and also was honored with music played by her husband, John Leventhal, and her longtime friend Emmylou Harris.
The N.H. Executive Council on Wednesday approved a $61 million contract to replace the bridges connecting Hinsdale and Brattleboro with a new bridge.
The new bridge is expected to open to traffic starting in October 2023, said state Rep. Michael Abbott of Hinsdale.