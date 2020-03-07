MONDAY, March 2
An adult from Grafton County has tested positive for the coronavirus disease COVID-19, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan announced in a news conference this morning.
This is the fourth person in New Hampshire to be tested and the first to test positive for the disease.
The owner of the former Kingsbury site in Keene sent the final payment last week to settle the bulk of the property’s back taxes, sparing the property from being taken by the city through tax deeding.
Manchester-based developer Brian J. Thibeault owed nearly $700,000 in back taxes from 2009 and 2010 for the vacant 22-acre site along Marlboro Street, plus penalties and interest.
Two years after losing his brother to suicide, Michael Mariani is preparing to bike cross-country with a friend to raise awareness of the issue.
”We wanted to do something that honored [my brother], but also could generate a lot of awareness and make light out of the dark,” said Mariani, a junior at Keene High School.
TUESDAY, March 3
Students at Keene High and ConVal High who recently traveled to Italy, which has seen an outbreak of the coronavirus, are being told to stay home for two weeks.
Meanwhile, a Grafton County resident who works at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon has had the first positive test for the disease in New Hampshire.
A two-alarm fire at Autumn Leaf Village in Keene early Tuesday morning left one of the apartments uninhabitable and displaced residents, according to Fire Chief Mark Howard.
No one was injured in the fire, and no one was at home in the affected apartment where the fire started, Howard said.
N.H. state senators have introduced legislation that would require institutions of higher learning to establish policies and procedures for dealing with sexual assault on campus.
“Every student has the right to feel safe when they walk through campus,” the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Martha Hennessey, a Hanover Democrat whose district includes Charlestown, said.
WEDNESDAY, March 4
River Valley Community College closed its three campuses, including its Keene center, Tuesday because of what a spokeswoman described as an indirect link one of its instructors has to a person being tested for the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, a second person in the state has tested positive for the virus, after coming into contact with the first person to test positive, who failed to stay home as he was directed to, state officials said.
More than a week before Dublin’s annual town meeting, residents had a number of questions about this year’s warrant during a forum at town hall.
One debated proposal was article 16, which would give selectmen the authority to make expenditures from capital reserve funds without a town-wide vote.
The Centre Street Bridge on Route 9 in Sullivan will be closed for repairs for about eight weeks starting this month, meaning another detour.
Depending on the weather, the start date is scheduled for either March 9 or March 16, according to the Department of Transportation.
THURSDAY, March 5
The N.H. Legislature has passed a bill that would allow schools to continue receiving reimbursement for services rendered to students under the Medicaid to Schools program.
Funding was jeopardized when state officials discovered last summer that schools were not in compliance with new federal rules on the program.
Voters will convene at Nelson School Friday night for the annual school district meeting.
On the warrant is an operating budget proposal of $2,204,208, up about 9.5 percent from the $2,013,655 budget voters approved last year.
A stranger gave Gina Winchester, 24, a stay-at-home mom of four, a $100 gift card to Market Basket because Winchester reminded her of herself when she was that age.
”I was speechless,” Winchester, of Swanzey, said. “It was a very emotional moment.”
FRIDAY, March 6
Police evacuated a state office building in Brattleboro Thursday after receiving multiple 911 reports of a bomb at the site.
Ultimately, nothing was found during searches of the site, according to the Brattleboro Police Department.
Keene city councilors voted Thursday to block, until January, applications from service providers hoping to launch 5G — a stance that could potentially open the city to lawsuits from those companies.
The council also approved a separate measure, instructing staff to proceed with drafting an ordinance that would create location and design standards for small wireless facilities installed in public rights-of-way.
Emmett Soldati, an Executive Council candidate, stopped in Keene Thursday to speak with voters.
The Somersworth resident and cafe owner said one of his first focuses would be education.