MONDAY, Nov. 29
Two Chesterfield teens were celebrated in town Saturday for their cross-country biking journey to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.
Michael Mariani and Devin Mclaughlin raised upwards of $30,000 for The Samaritans, based in Keene, through their Pedaling for Prevention ride.
An abundant crop of acorns the past two fall seasons could be to blame for the rise of rodents in area homes.
“I wouldn’t say it’s the worst year we’ve ever had, but it’s in the top three or four probably, said Keene Pest Control owner John Lamoureux.
Casella Construction of Vermont was awarded a $2.64 million contract to reconstruct a short stretch of Route 12 in Charlestown that was damaged by flooding in late July.
Work on the road may not be completed until the spring.
TUESDAY, Nov. 30
Phoenix House New England will close all of its Vermont locations today, with plans to sell its Dublin, N.H., location soon.
President and CEO Peter Mumma said the decision to shutter Phoenix House’s Vermont facilities stems from losing a grant from the Vermont Department of Corrections.
Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday a preliminary injunction against a vaccine mandate was a “big win” for New Hampshire’s health care system, but some public health advocates don’t agree.
“We believe that the science is valid and that nurses out of an ethical obligation to patients should be vaccinated,” said Pamela P. DiNapoli, executive director of the N.H. Nurses Association.
After spending 10 years with the Cheshire Children’s Museum, Deb Ganley is set to step down at the end of the year.
Ganley led the charge to establish the Keene museum after taking her daughter to many similar establishments, often more than an hour away.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 1
As COVID-19 hospitalizations have spiked statewide, the number of available intensive care beds has rapidly declined, including at Cheshire Medical Center.
State officials are urging residents to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
A new program aims to provide funding for critical upgrades and weatherization work to at least 21 East Keene homes in the next year.
Southwestern Community Services, which is partnering with the city on the program, has started reaching out to 50 homeowners in the area who may qualify.
Plans for turning a Winchester Street property into a U-Haul moving and self-storage operation will be considered by Keene officials this month.
If the city planning board OKs the project, the facility could open as soon as the spring, a spokeswoman said.
THURSDAY, Dec. 2
Cheshire County is eyeing half a million dollars in federal funding to help attract people to the Monadnock Region.
The money would primarily be used to hire a tourism coordinator for the local chamber of commerce and to create a strategic plan for drawing people to the area.
Some homeowners are experiencing sticker shock this month, with a spike in home values pushing up property tax bills throughout the state.
Of the more than 200 tax rates set so far, those in Keene and some surrounding communities are among the highest in New Hampshire.
Effective Thursday, Cheshire Medical Center is canceling all non-urgent procedures and surgeries, as the Keene hospital grapples with an influx of COVID-19 patients.
And with the entire state experiencing a shortage in beds, Cheshire Medical has limited ability to send patients to other facilities to help with its overflow.
FRIDAY, Dec. 3
Heeding a call from the local hospital’s top official, Keene councilors will consider requiring people to wear masks in all indoor spaces in the city.
A council committee will talk about enacting a new mandate next week, as COVID cases continue to rise in the area and statewide.
Residents in several local towns will help to spread Christmas cheer in the annual holiday lights tour.
People can check out the decked-out houses in Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Keene, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy, and vote for their favorite in each community.
A bill to be considered in Concord next year would ease requirements of the annual vehicle inspections in the state.
But opponents say the inspections pick up safety violations in thousands of vehicles.