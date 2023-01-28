MONDAY, Jan. 23
About 6.5 inches of snow fell across the Monadnock Region overnight Sunday, and weather experts say another 3 to 5 inches is expected before the storm tapers off this evening.
The storm has left thousands of customers without power in the region this morning, and a number of streets in Keene were closed due to downed trees and wires across roads.
A proposed extension of the Swanzey Lake Camping Area has neighbors troubled by the volume of visitors and disruption to conservation efforts they say it could bring.
Jana Blake and a dozen other residents joined Swanzey Planning Board members Saturday for a walk around the property to get a sense of where planned structures and paths would be in relation to Blake’s home.
More than 300 police from across Cheshire County gathered at Tempesta’s Restaurant in Keene on Sunday evening for a “Blue Line Appreciation Dinner and Social.”
Sunday’s social was the idea of Jimmy Tempesta, owner and namesake of the restaurant on Winchester Street, who said he’s wanted to host a dinner to “show support to the police” for the past several years.
TUESDAY, Jan. 24
In the wake of a fierce snowstorm, thousands of Monadnock Region residents are still without power.
Additionally, downed trees and wires from the wet, heavy snow have contributed to numerous road closures and vehicle crashes, according to first responders.
Cheshire County’s Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland will receive $920,768 in federal money to help pay for recently made improvements at the 150-bed facility, the N.H. Executive Council has decided.
The funds will support improvements that allow better social distancing and air quality, among other things, Chase Hagaman, deputy director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, said in a letter to the Executive Council.
Monadnock Regional School District voters are poised to consider a multimillion-dollar bond request on this year’s warrant, which would help pay for long-planned elementary-school consolidation and repairs.
The proposed project would involve renovating the elementary schools in Troy, Gilsum and Fitzwilliam, while Mount Caesar in Swanzey Center would be expanded to support kindergartners through 6th-graders from Swanzey, Roxbury and Richmond.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25
With thousands of people in the Monadnock Region still without power, more outages are expected as another winter storm approaches.
Cheshire, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties are under a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Thursday, with snow accumulations expected to be between 3 and 6 inches and possible wind gusts as high as 40 mph.
The Monadnock Conservancy recently purchased 250 acres along Old Gilsum Road in Keene, to add to 1,311 acres of already protected land.
“Stitching together corridors of conserved land, particularly in a north-south orientation, is a critical tool for helping the Monadnock region adapt to climate change,” said Ryan Owens, executive director of the Keene-based Conservancy, in a news release.
A Stoddard wildlife advocate is suing the N.H. Fish and Game Department, alleging the agency’s structure and spending of public funds violate state laws and the state’s constitution.
Jean Slepian said she aims to get representation for people who don’t hunt, trap or fish on the Fish and Game Commission, which oversees the department.
THURSDAY, Jan. 26
A city councilor is calling for Keene to take action to prevent littering near Woodland Cemetery after hearing complaints from his constituents.
“North Lincoln Street, famous for its salamander crossing, is particularly affected by the regular dumping of beer cans, many of which appear to have been thrown from passing automobiles,” Ward 2 Councilor Bobby Williams wrote to the City Council.
The Toadstool Bookshops in Keene and Peterborough have new owners, the company announced Wednesday, more than 50 years after co-founder Willard Williams launched the independent stores that have expanded to three locations.
The Sistare family of Peterborough and Dublin has taken over management of the two Monadnock Region stores, while Williams’ family will retain ownership of the Nashua location.
A bipartisan marijuana legalization bill would yield millions of dollars in state revenue and satisfy a strong public desire to end the prohibition on recreational use, supporters of the legislation said Wednesday.
Previous attempts to legalize recreational use of marijuana — as neighboring states have done — have died in the N.H. Senate, and Gov. Chris Sununu’s office issued a statement expressing doubts this bill will pass.
FRIDAY, Jan. 27
Old Navy plans to open its new store in Keene’s Monadnock Marketplace in early February.
General Manager Mary DiFilippo said she’s hired more than 25 employees for the store, which moved into the space that previously housed Pier 1 Imports and GameStop.
Keene officials are working with the Cheshire County jail to alter its policy of dropping off people released from protective custody and with no transportation at a bus stop in the city’s downtown.
“So the goal of this is that we’re all interested in seeing if we can do better,” said jail Superintendent Doug Iosue. “These are people that if they are unhoused, we’d rather try to get them connected to services.”
Those who knew and loved Langdon resident Crystal Chase are calling her a hero for alerting her brother to a fire that left her with fatal injuries, a close family friend said.
Chase, 29, died at a Boston hospital five days after a Jan. 5 fire at her family’s Langdon home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.