MONDAY, July 26
Cheshire TV board members are considering whether to take the former cable access station in an entirely new direction.
The organization is looking at providing financial assistance to high school students interested in pursuing an education in TV production or related fields.
Nearly a week after a storm washed out roads and flooded properties throughout the region, some places were still under water Saturday.
Parts of Otter Brook and Surry Mountain Lake recreation areas were still submerged, and portions of Winchester Speedpark were under 2 to 4 feet of water.
A couple who recently moved to the area have started a new fitness group emphasizing community and connection.
The Swanzey Keene Fit Project meets every Saturday morning and is free and open to all ages and fitness levels.
TUESDAY, July 27
A federal moratorium on evictions and some foreclosures, put in place during the COVID pandemic, is set to expire Saturday.
Housing advocates are encouraging renters who need help to apply for the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance program.
Norma Hardy has been named the new Brattleboro police chief, the first Black woman to ever lead the department.
Hardy spent 26 years with The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department.
A new preschool program plans to open this fall at the former Monadnock Waldorf School early childhood campus in Keene.
Spring Hill Children’s Center will offer a similar nature-based program for children ages 3 to 6.
WEDNESDAY, July 28
Magic was in the air as the second annual Keene Wizarding Week kicked off Tuesday in the city’s downtown.
“Broom-flying” and potion-making classes, menu items and drinks at restaurants and Harry Potter-themed crafts are among the items and activities available during the week.
The Peterborough Town Library has reached its $8.5 million goal to renovate and rebuild the facility.
The project broke ground last year and a grand reopening is planned for September.
The Colonial Performing Arts Center is receiving $220,000 to fund energy-efficiency work as part of its extensive renovation project in downtown Keene.
The money was pledged by local donors who want to help the city reach its clean-energy goals.
THURSDAY, July 29
Sixteen area artists and arts organizations were honored Wednesday night in Keene at the seventh annual Ewing Arts Awards.
”The arts are essential. You are essential. And you are so worth celebrating,” said Jessica Gelter, executive director of Arts Alive, which co-hosted the awards with The Sentinel.
G.S. Precision in Brattleboro is expanding, purchasing a new, 24,000-square-foot building near its headquarters.
This is the precision machining company’s fifth facility; its others are in Brattleboro, Keene and Mexico.
Local schools say they won’t be tracking students’ vaccination status when classes return this fall.
“We are not permitted to have different ‘rules’ for students who are vaccinated and those who are not, so tracking who is and who is not would not be necessary,” said Monadnock Superintendent Lisa Witte.
FRIDAY, July 30
Up to 5 inches of rain fell in some parts of the Monandock Region Thursday night, causing flooding and damage.
Hit hard were area communities including Acworth, Alstead, Marlow and Walpole.
A Keene nonprofit is seeking a waiver from the city to move its equine programs for people who have experienced trauma to Hurricane Road.
Cooper’s Crossroad has outgrown its space at Dusty Dog Farm, said founder Christina Major, who co-owns the West Street farm.
Cheshire Medical Center now has a psychiatrist to provide outpatient services.
The Keene hospital hopes to hire more psychiatric providers, but they are in short supply nationwide.