MONDAY, Dec. 28
Some of the 25 residents ordered to abruptly vacate their home in the Walden Eco-Village in Peterborough earlier this month are still working to find more than temporary living arrangements.
Finding housing as affordable as his small Eco-Village home, where he paid a monthly rent of $445, will be very challenging, said resident Adrian Allard.
More than 40 years after it opened, the Monadnock Waldorf School in Keene is closing its doors at the end of the academic year.
The school cited fewer school-age children, economic issues that make tuition a struggle for some families and “a new landscape of school choice.”
Friday’s flooding is unlikely to delay construction on the Main Street Bridge in downtown Peterborough, officials said.
Last week’s rain, coupled with substantial snow melt, caused the Contoocook River to swell over a retaining wall installed to protect work being done on the new bridge.
TUESDAY, Dec. 29
SAU 29 schools are adding two weeks of remote learning in January.
Superintendent Robert Malay said the move was a precaution because of the potential for heightened COVID transmission over the Christmas holiday.
Keene is hosting one of the 13 N.H. sites that begins vaccinating first responders and high-risk outpatient care providers for COVID-19 today.
People are being contacted through their professional organizations to set up appointments.
The group working to build a new performance venue at ConVal Regional High School announced Monday it’s dissolving at the end of the year.
The effort to build the multimillion-dollar Thornton Wilder Center for the Arts was hampered by a lack of donors and the suspension of a biannual fundraising event due to COVID, the group’s president said.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 30
Keene State College has delayed students’ return to campus until February, citing models that show a potential coronavirus spike in mid- to late-January.
The three-week delay will also push the end of classes, and the estimated graduation date, to late May.
Maplewood Nursing Home will test all residents and continue weekly testing of staff after a direct-care worker tested positive for COVID-19.
Residents and staff of the county-owned facility are scheduled to receive their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.
An anti-racism statement adopted by the Dublin Community Center met with general approval Tuesday, though there was some disagreement on how politics plays a role.
The statement acknowledges the existence of white privilege and systemic racism and vows to ensure the center remains a place where difficult topics can be discussed and worked on.
THURSDAY, Dec. 31
We’d normally ask you to help us decide the top local story of the year, but in 2020, one story dominated all others: COVID-19.
The year also brought fiercely contested elections, rallies on racial justice and concerns for housing and homelessness.
The Monadnock United Way is closing in on its $1.277 million fundraising goal for 2020.
The organization will be focused in 2021 on working with two new collectives made up of local and regional organizations, one for food pantries and the other for resources for families in need.
A Marlborough woman was named the new executive director of the Keene-based Monadnock Peer Support agency.
Christine Allen said her first priority is to expand the peer respite program for adults in a mental health crisis.
FRIDAY, Jan. 1
