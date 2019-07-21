MONDAY, July 15
Construction at the Colony Mill on West Street in Keene is slated to wrap up this fall.
Apartments could be ready for showing before the year’s end, according to an official with Brady Sullivan.
The mill’s 112,000-square-foot building will house 89 units of varying sizes and layouts.
The question of whether to allow keno in the city’s bars could return to the ballot in Keene’s November elections.
A similar measure failed by a 2-1 margin in 2017, with none of the Elm City’s five wards approving it.
But at the state lottery commission’s request, a City Council panel voted 4-1 Thursday to recommend placing keno on the ballot.
Gerhard Bedding of Keene spends about an hour every morning ballroom dancing around his apartment.
He explains that for him, it’s a survival tool, both physical and otherwise.
Saturday, he shared his waltzing techniques with about two dozen Keene Senior Center members.
TUESDAY, July 16
Is a recent Spofford Lake find an explosive discovery or a simple steam-driven treasure?
Last fall, Annette Spaulding was diving in the lake with friends, looking for pieces of a long-sunken steamboat.
A friend found what they thought might be part of a bomb dropped from a plane in 1952, but the N.H. State Police bomb squad’s commander determined otherwise.
Long-awaited work to improve the Lower Wilson Pond Dam in Swanzey is set to begin Wednesday.
Town Administrator Michael Branley said the state has been sending Swanzey letters since 2009 about the dam being deficient.
The pond must be drawn down to winter levels before construction can begin, Branley said.
A new climate report warns of hot days ahead for New Hampshire.
The Union of Concerned Scientists predicts an increase of “dangerously hot” days nationwide.
That includes New Hampshire facing up to 49 days per year with a heat index above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
WEDNESDAY, July 17
The renovation of West Swanzey’s Whitcomb Hall is nearing its fundraising goal.
This comes just a couple of months after a local family pledged to match donations up to $50,000.
Officials say the $600,000-plus project is within about $25,000, thanks to that effort and other sources.
As a presidential candidate, John Hickenlooper is relying on his accomplishments as governor of Colorado.
The Democrat, in an interview with Sentinel editors Tuesday, noted his experience in solving problems.
The top issues facing the nation, he said, are climate change, health care and the threat to jobs posed by automation.
A stifling heat wave has begun to take shape across large portions of the U.S.
Millions are likely to see temperatures creep toward the century mark, with even higher heat indices by the weekend.
A sprawling and intense “heat dome,” or zone of high pressure, will swell over the eastern two-thirds of the nation.
THURSDAY, July 18
An expansive land-conservation effort is underway in Gilsum and Surry.
It targets nearly 1,400 acres of land on the eastern side of Surry Mountain.
The Nature Conservancy hopes to acquire the property and make it a nature preserve.
Two more Keene residents joined the race to fill a vacant at-large City Council seat Monday.
Brad Hutchinson and Catt Workman join Kate Bosley, Teresa O’Rorke, Maggie Rice and John Therriault.
David Lanier, Robert O’Connor, Fred Parsells and Michael Remy are running to fill Rice’s vacated Ward 4 seat.
FRIDAY, July 19
Vandalism of campaign placards has left a Keene mayoral candidate feeling he’s being targeted.
City Councilor Mitch Greenwald reported more than a dozen of his signs disappeared last weekend, and his signs have also been defaced.
His opponent, Councilor George Hansel, said he’s had some disappear, too.
Fitzwilliam’s proposed solar array project was unveiled to the public Thursday night.
At 30-megawatts, it would be the biggest solar array in New Hampshire.
NextEra Energy Resources is proposing it on about 110 acres of private land south of Route 119.
Keene city councilors sent a proposal on campaign finance reporting back a step Thursday.
In a 9-3 vote, the councilors opted to return the issue to the finance, organization and personnel committee.
The idea to make mayoral candidates divulge contributions can’t be rushed into place for this year’s election, the city clerk says.