MONDAY, July 22
The company decommissioning the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant says it’s ahead of schedule.
NorthStar acquired the shuttered plant after promising to decommission the site decades faster than previous owner Entergy.
It demolished one of two cooling towers earlier this month and expects to take down the other within weeks.
A Walpole pavilion project is about bringing the community together.
Members of the Timber Framers Guild helped local volunteers and Boy Scout troops erect the frame of the new structure on Hoge Base.
Much of the work that could have been done by modern machine was instead completed by the many hands involved.
A creature that measures a mere fraction of an inch is ravaging New Hampshire’s largest mammal.
Since the late 1990s, New Hampshire’s moose population has been more than cut in half, largely by winter ticks.
Warmer winters mean the ticks are thriving — and feeding on moose blood at up to 50,000 per animal.
TUESDAY, July 23
Starting in the upcoming year, Keene High School will eliminate midterms and finals.
Instead, academic grades will be based entirely on “formative” and “summative” assessments.
The change is part of the school’s shift to a “competency-based” educational system.
Three Keene city councilors are among those expressing discontent with the state budget being in limbo.
Mitch Greenwald and Bettina Chadbourne are among those who signed a letter urging the governor to accept the legislative budget.
George Hansel, who attended a meeting with Gov. John Sununu and other municipal leaders in the state, blamed the impasse more broadly on partisan politics.
Crotched Mountain ski area’s parent is being sold to Colorado’s Vail Resorts.
Missouri-based Peak Resorts owns Crotched Mountain in Bennington among 17 ski areas in the United States.
Vail Resorts said it plans a $15 million, one-time capital infusion over the next two years at its new properties.
WEDNESDAY, July 24
ConVal teachers sat down Tuesday with Democratic state lawmakers to talk about the state’s budget situation.
The roundtable discussion focused on a cut to adequacy aid amid the budget stalemate in Concord.
Lacking a deal between the governor and lawmakers, aid for this year will be cut by 4 percent, as it was last year.
Marlow isn’t facing the big-ticket, out-of-district special needs costs the school district had expected.
But the 32.4 percent hike in the school budget passed in March to accommodate the placements remains.
About 65 people gathered at the Perkins Academy Monday to discuss whether the budget can be lowered.
The Greater Keene 15 and under Babe Ruth baseball team punched its ticket to the New England Regional finals Tuesday.
The 11-1 win over Greater Portland (Maine) sends Keene on to a rematch with Norwalk, Conn.
A year ago, as 14-and-under teams, Norwalk beat Keene in a controversial 3-2 extra-innings final game.
THURSDAY, July 25
Cheshire County officials hope to buy the “new” county courthouse building on Winter Street in Keene.
Built in 2013, it’s owned by a subsidiary of Monadnock Economic Development Corp. and leased by the state.
That arrangement was necessary to obtain tax credits that saved millions of dollars on the project.
Sixteen artists and organizations were honored Wednesday night during the fifth annual Ewing Arts Awards.
Among them, the Monadnock Folklore Society received the excellence in community engagement award.
The awards are named for Ruth and James Ewing, the former owners of The Sentinel and area arts advocates.
FRIDAY, July 26
Thirty-two people died after overdosing in Cheshire County in 2018, at least 14 of them in Keene.
According to records from the state medical examiner’s office and Keene police, that’s up, while statewide, overdose deaths are down.
Across New Hampshire, drug deaths dipped by about 3.5 percent; countywide, drug deaths nearly doubled from 2017.
A local ski area is headed to Concord to challenge $24,000 in fines proposed by a state agency.
The state proposed the fines against Granite Gorge over 12 alleged violations at its summer camp in 2018.
An October hearing is scheduled on the alleged violations, which dealt largely with the supervision of campers.
A century-old water main burst in Brattleboro Wednesday night, gushing more than 500,000 gallons of water.
Water was pouring out at between 6,000 and 7,000 gallons per minute at the break, on Route 9 west of the Dollar General.
The incident shut down a portion of Route 9 until Thursday afternoon.