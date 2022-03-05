MONDAY, Feb. 28
Both first responders, a Fitzwilliam couple is thankful to have had a family fire exit plan after a blaze broke out in their home on Friday.
The fire destroyed the family’s house, but thanks in large part to their first-responder expertise, and a couple of brave kids, there were no injuries.
Members of the Lionheart Classical Academy board of trustees and other officials gathered with prospective families on Saturday to provide an overview of the Monadnock Region’s newest charter school, which aims to bring “classical education” to students.
Set to open in the fall, the school will enroll about 150 students in kindergarten through 5th grade and plans to eventually expand to a K-12 school with about 350 students.
The Monadnock girls basketball team earned the Division III state title after an upset win over Conant on Sunday.
The crowd roared in the Spaulding Gym at Keene State as seniors Grace LeClair and Grace Furze hit the final free throws of the afternoon, breaking the Orioles’ 58-game win streak.
TUESDAY, March 1
Some shelves in Keene’s liquor store were emptier Monday afternoon, after an executive order by Gov. Chris Sununu barred the sale of Russian-made or branded liquor at any of New Hampshire’s 67 state-owned outlets.
The governor on Saturday ordered the liquor be removed from aisles in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
A local nurse is set to virtually attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address tonight, thanks to an invite from U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster.
Noah Clay — who works at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene — will speak one-on-one with Kuster before the speech about what he’s experienced as an ICU nurse during the pandemic.
New Hampshire homeowners who have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic could see thousands of dollars in aid, thanks to a federally funded program that recently started accepting applications.
The N.H. Homeowner Assistance Fund Program aims to help cover the costs of missed mortgage payments and property taxes with up to $20,000, and to cover the cost of missed utility payments with up to $3,000 of relief.
WEDNESDAY, March 2
The origins of a vintage nurse’s cloak found at Cheshire Medical Center in January remain a mystery.
Katherine Ward, a nurse at the Keene hospital who found the cloak, is looking to see if anyone has any more information on who it may have belonged to.
A bill that would prevent municipalities, counties and school districts from spending property tax money for lobbying purposes will be considered by the N.H. House as soon as next week.
Keene’s budget shows the city spent $18,991 this fiscal year on dues for the N.H. Municipal Association, which lobbies the N.H. Legislature, among other activities. Such use of taxpayer money would be prohibited under House Bill 1033.
Cheshire Medical Center reported its lowest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests since early October on Tuesday.
Cheshire Medical President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso said this low number has given a “little sense of relief” to staff at the hospital, which had only one COVID-19 inpatient in its ICU as of Tuesday.
THURSDAY, March 3
The state’s PCB-contamination lawsuit against Monsanto Corp., which was settled recently for $25 million, mentions the toxic chemical’s presence at the former Kingsbury Corp. site in Keene.
Whether some of that settlement money could be used to help rehabilitate the property remains to be seen.
A water main break in Brattleboro that temporarily closed a road and cut off water service was repaired early Thursday morning.
The bridges connecting New Hampshire and Vermont were also closed due to the break but were reopened Wednesday evening.
Nelson residents are set to gather at town hall again Saturday, March 12, for the annual town meeting.
Voters will be asked to approve funds for the restoration of damaged headstones in Nelson cemeteries and the repair of the West Shore Road Bridge, among other articles.
FRIDAY, March 4
The Winchester selectboard deadlocked 2-2 on a vote Thursday to fire the lieutenant who ran the town’s police department for much of last year.
Had the vote succeeded, Lt. James Fisher, who has worked at the department for 17 years, would have been the third Winchester officer forced to leave the town’s ranks this year.
Miller-Bros. Newton is set to close its downtown Keene storefront after 178 years in business, leaving the Elm City without a single haberdashery.
“Nobody does what we do much anymore,” said Bruce Wichland, co-owner of the full-service menswear shop. “So it’s going to be a loss. But things evolve, things change.”
Keene State College has named a new director of its Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies.
Kate DeConinck, an anthropologist with expertise in religion in the wake of mass tragedies, will assume the role in July.