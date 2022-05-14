MONDAY, May 9
Members of Keene State’s Class of 2022 never gave up on pursuing their dreams and passions despite a tumultuous few years, Class President Kaitlyn Wilson said in her commencement address Saturday.
“Regardless of the path the pandemic has led you on, we’ve all shared one thing in common,” she said. “These losses, changes and obstacles have not defeated us but instead have made us stronger.”
Kevin Smith, the former town manager of Londonderry and a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, stumped in Keene on Saturday morning.
Speaking to a crowd of about two dozen people, Smith laid out his platform and leaned into incumbent Democrat, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
A 25-year-old Keene man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash around 5 p.m. Sunday on Concord Road, police said Monday morning.
The motorcyclist, Devon Pratt, received treatment on-scene, near the intersection of Nims Road, before being airlifted to the hospital.
TUESDAY, May 10
A fire Monday morning at a Keene home severely damaged the structure, but did not cause any injuries.
The blaze at 339 Pearl St. began as an electric fire on the porch, where there was an issue with a refrigerator, Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar said.
A small group of high school and college students from across southern New Hampshire welcomed the former president of Poland, Lech Walesa, to Franklin Pierce University on Monday.
Walesa periodically cracked jokes through his interpreter, but remained focused on what he was there to discuss: the value of a free press to a fair democracy.
Dozens of potential jurors filled the seats at Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene on Monday as the process of selecting a jury for the murder trial of Armando Barron began.
Throughout the week, the initial pool of 223 people will be whittled down to 16 — 12 who will compose the jury and four alternates — to determine the verdict in Barron’s case after a trial expected to last at least two weeks.
WEDNESDAY, May 11
Peterborough voters approved all articles at the polls Tuesday, including a $13.7 million budget and a community power plan.
Voters will meet tonight for the second part of town meeting, which includes a $2 million plan to begin design work on a municipal campus and fire and ambulance facility.
At least six people were appointed to the jury Tuesday in the murder trial of Jaffrey resident Armando Barron, accused of killing Jonathan Amerault of Keene.
The remaining potential jurors will be questioned throughout the week, with the trial expected to begin on Monday in Cheshire County Superior Court.
The Fall Mountain Regional School District has selected Brendan Minnihan as interim superintendent, according to school board Chairman Craig Vickers.
Minnihan, of Greenfield, has served as superintendent for school districts across southern New Hampshire, including ConVal, and was assistant superintendent at Fall Mountain for two years.
THURSDAY, May 12
Peterborough residents on Wednesday evening voted to take the next step in the long-discussed plans to build a new fire station on town-owned property off Elm Street.
Nearly 80 percent of town meeting voters approved $2 million for design and engineering work on the project.
Democratic Sen. Jay Kahn, who has represented Keene and other area communities for the past six years at the Statehouse, told The Sentinel he will not seek re-election this November.
Kahn said he’s proud that in his time in the Senate he’s worked across party lines to get things done for the public, including a bill to expand broadband access.
After two months of low rates, Cheshire Medical Center has reported a recent spike in its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, reaching a high of 15.2 percent as of May 5.
Though officials are keeping a close eye on those numbers, the Keene hospital isn’t “as worried” it will become overwhelmed again based on national, regional and local data so far, said Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician.
FRIDAY, May 13
A year after Cheshire TV went dark, public programming in Keene could see a revival with some help from neighbors across the Connecticut River.
A City Council committee recommended moving forward with Falls Area Community Television, based in Bellows Falls, which would operate services on two community-access channels.
A legislative amendment authored by Sen. Jay Kahn would provide $5 million for cities and towns across the state, including $111,899 for Keene, to help house people experiencing homelessness.
Kahn said shelters, including in Keene, are in need of support amid higher demand for space.
Stoddard residents will gather at James Faulkner Elementary school Tuesday to vote on a 30-article town meeting warrant.
In addition to considering the town operating budget, voters will be asked whether the town treasurer position — which is elected — should instead be appointed by the selectboard.