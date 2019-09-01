MONDAY, Aug. 26
An annual vigil to raise awareness and remember those lost to addiction and suicide is scheduled for Thursday evening in Keene.
The gathering, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Central Square, is in its fifth year, according to organizer Jessica White of the group ELM Recovery Connect, formerly Keene Hates Heroin.
In the first week of the filing period for city elections, 21 Keene residents declared their candidacy, including sitting councilors, newcomers and already announced contenders for the mayoral race.
Eleven of the 15 City Council seats will be on the ballot this year, since Councilors Terry Clark, Mitchell Greenwald, Philip Jones and Janis Manwaring still have another two years to serve.
TUESDAY, Aug. 27
A subcontractor that says it worked on a retirement community that recently opened in Keene is suing the complex’s owner and the construction company for $342,000.
Wallace Building Products Corp. of Danbury is suing The Prospect-Woodward Home, which is operating as Hillside Village Keene; The MacMillin Co; and DEW Construction & Associates, according to court documents.
A woman accused of causing a crash that killed a young Brattleboro couple last year is scheduled to stand trial in January.
Sarah M. Loos, 27, of Winhall, Vt., faces two charges of grossly negligent operation resulting in death.
Another 12 declarations of candidacy for the city’s local elections this fall were posted on Keene’s website Monday, including four contenders for City Council seats.
Declaration of candidacy forms are due Tuesday, Sept. 10, by 5 p.m., along with a filing fee of $5 to run for mayor and $2 for any other office.
WEDNESDAY, August 28
For area educators, preparations for a new school year start long before the week — or even the month — that classes begin.
Despite the perception that teachers “get the summer off,” the summer break to-do list is long, teachers said, from organizing classroom supplies to getting to know new students to catching up on educational research.
The Brattleboro Police Department has seen an uptick in larceny from vehicles, especially unlocked vehicles at people’s homes, it announced in a news release.
When it comes to locking doors and windows in homes and vehicles before leaving them, garage and back doors are often forgotten, according to the release.
A local addiction-recovery service has been awarded a $135,000 state grant to help administer Gov. Chris Sununu’s Recovery-Friendly Workplace initiative at area businesses.
Reality Check Inc., located in Jaffrey, will use the grant to train and educate area employers on becoming recovery friendly.
THURSDAY, Aug. 29
A superior court judge has dismissed a complaint filed by town residents asking for a special meeting to try to reduce the Marlow School District’s budget for the 2019-20 school year.
The complaint, filed Sunday by resident Barry Corriveau, asked the court to order that the school district schedule a special meeting before Sept. 30 to vote on whether to reduce the budget by $250,000.
A horse from Rockingham County contracted the virus that causes Eastern equine encephalitis in the state’s first such case this year.
Wednesday’s announcement by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services comes about two weeks after health officials reported three batches of mosquitoes with the deadly virus.
Friends and family of Donna Gawron gathered under a slight drizzle Wednesday night at SmithFields Morgans in Walpole to watch her mark a unique milestone.
Gawron, 67, and her Morgan-breed horse DaVinci Miami Vice, 33, were inducted into the Century Club, a national program through the U.S. Dressage Federation that recognizes dressage riders and horses with a combined age of at least 100.
FRIDAY, Aug. 30
An annual overdose awareness vigil in Keene for the first time included suicide as part of its focus.
The reason for the intertwining is because the issues stem from one another, said Jessica White of the group ELM Recovery Connect, at Thursday’s vigil.
A Keene panel recommended Thursday that a thrift store that’s been in city-owned space for 50 years be allowed to stay rent-free until next year, when it can apply for financial help.
The city had proposed charging Project Share $600 monthly rent, which the store said wasn’t feasible.
Twelve area women were honored for their contributions to the Monadnock Region community on Thursday night.
The award-winners were described as “visionaries” and “doers” at The Sentinel’s seventh annual Extraordinary Women gala.