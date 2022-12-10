MONDAY, Dec. 5
Keene twins Kara and Leah Frost each recently earned recognition from the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains for work that can lead to lasting change.
Leah developed a library for Hundred Nights shelter in Keene, while Kara worked on a project with Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary in Sullivan.
St. Joseph Regional School in Keene and its affiliated Our Lady of Mercy Academy have received accreditation from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, a first in the institution’s 136-year history.
The NEASC Commission on Independent Schools granted initial accreditation to the two schools during meetings on Nov. 7 and 8.
A Keene resident has been charged with robbing the Service Credit Union in Keene on Monday, Nov. 28, according to police.
Ethan Clark, 31, was arrested Friday and charged with robbery after a search warrant was served at his home, Keene police said in a news release.
TUESDAY, Dec. 6
Monadnock Region residents and visitors seeking winter delight have an organized opportunity again this season to view holiday lights in Keene and across a number of towns in Cheshire and Hillsborough counties.
Local parks and recreation departments have collaborated for the third annual Southwest N.H. Tour of Lights starting Saturday and running until Dec. 26.
Keene High School senior Madeline Waters will receive a college scholarship and head to the nation’s capital this spring after being selected for the 61st annual U.S. Senate Youth Program.
She was one of two students from New Hampshire chosen by a panel of judges from a pool of top students nominated by school principals.
Officials on Monday identified the man found dead at the scene of Friday night’s fire on Elliot Street in Brattleboro as the owner of the closed brewery that was destroyed in the blaze.
Authorities had previously determined the structure was unsound, according to the Brattleboro Fire Department.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7
The Monadnock Humane Society assisted Claremont police Tuesday in retrieving 70 animals from a home, many of whom likely have respiratory infections stemming from the conditions there, the organization’s director said.
The Swanzey-based nonprofit is holding the animals in temporary protective custody until police determine what to do with the case.
Clai Lasher-Sommers of Westmoreland is the Chesterfield Public Library’s new director, and said her top priority is to make it into a community center where residents young and old can congregate and share an affinity for books.
Lasher-Sommers started in her position Nov. 1, and since then said she’s been hard at work weeding through the library’s collection of literature to make room for new additions.
Keene resident Ian Freeman went on trial Tuesday in U.S. District Court on felony charges related to his running a Bitcoin business that a prosecutor said laundered large amounts of money for scam artists.
Freeman’s attorney argued the business was legitimate, operated openly and helped the community.
THURSDAY, Dec. 8
The N.H. Executive Council agreed Wednesday to accept and spend $65 million in federal funds to improve the state’s broadband infrastructure, but how much of that will benefit local communities remains to be seen.
“It’s an open process, so I can’t make any firm assurances, but I can tell you our goal with round two is to be substantially present in areas that were not covered in round one,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the state’s Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
Sexually transmitted infections appear to be increasing in New Hampshire, during a year when the state’s Executive Council has repeatedly voted to cut funding to reproductive health providers and a sexual education program.
Researchers have cited cuts to education and health care funding as reasons for increasing STI rates nationally, according to Pew Charitable Trusts, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit dedicated to improving public policy.
The Hinsdale School District announced Wednesday that it has hired Kim Caron as interim superintendent.
Caron will step in Jan. 3 after Superintendent Wayne E. Woolridge retires at the end of this month.
FRIDAY, Dec. 9
A man known to many as “Mr. Pickle” for his yearly presence at the Winchester Pickle Festival is receiving hospice care, and area residents and friends met Thursday to show him their gratitude for his contributions to the community.
Community members helped prepare a video tribute for Henry Parkhurst, 85, who has a terminal form of cancer, according to his sister, Alice Garrapy.
Eversource told the N.H. Public Utilities Commission on Thursday that it wants to decrease its electric rate by 10.3 percent.
This new rate, which would apply to about 530,000 customers, would go into effect in February and last for six months.
