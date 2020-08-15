MONDAY, Aug. 10
Motor vehicle registrations in the state appear to be on the rebound after falling behind 2019 levels for the first three months of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, revenue from motor vehicle registrations collected during the state’s 2020 fiscal year, which ended June 30, was slightly higher than what was collected in fiscal year 2019.
Keene State College plans to cut 15 faculty positions over the next year, while adding seven new ones, President Melinda Treadwell announced Friday.
The moves are part of the college’s multi-year effort to balance its budget and adjust to a smaller student body as enrollment has declined.
Most students in the Monadnock Region will return to classrooms in the fall, at least for a few days a week.
Students and staff will be required to wear masks in almost all situations.
TUESDAY, Aug. 11
Students at Marlborough School will be back in classrooms five days a week this fall but won’t begin the school year until Sept. 10, bringing the district’s calendar in line with Keene schools.
The school board unanimously approved both decisions at a meeting Monday evening, making Marlborough the first district in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 to opt for a full return to in-person classes in the new academic year.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, significant focus has been put on seniors, as they are at higher risk of becoming severely ill or dying from the viral disease.
But in New Hampshire, the largest number of infections has been among a group decades younger: 20-somethings.
Keene State College’s commencement will be held virtually after all, though the college had planned to have an in-person ceremony this fall.
Due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2020 will be honored during an online graduation Oct. 3.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 12
Like many cities and towns in the United States, Peterborough has started a conversation about racial injustice within the community.
After a pair of forums earlier this summer, the town is moving ahead with initiatives aimed at listening to people’s concerns and bringing racism to the forefront of public discussion.
Students at Nelson Elementary School will begin the year with a mix of in-person and remote learning on Sept. 10.
The plan calls for students to be split into two groups, about half of whom will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Thursdays while the other half will be in school on Tuesdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, all students will learn remotely as the school undergoes a deep cleaning.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that he has instituted a mask mandate for “scheduled gatherings” of 100 or more people.
The new requirement, which went into effect immediately via emergency order, is geared toward large, public events, such as the upcoming Laconia Bike Week set for the end of August.
THURSDAY, Aug. 13
A decision on a proposed cell tower off Route 119 in Richmond will be delayed for at least another month.
About 50 people attended Wednesday’s zoning board hearing, which at times devolved into hostile exchanges between people in favor of the tower and those opposed to it.
Chesterfield School will begin the year remotely, with a plan to slowly transition students back to full in-person instruction by the end of November.
The plan calls for the new academic year to start with two weeks of remote classes before students return to school with a mix of in-person classes two days a week and remote learning the other three days.
Keene officials have concerns about the future of the city’s commercial tax base and what it might mean for residential taxpayers.
During a teleconference Wednesday with U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., leaders from several Granite State municipalities addressed some of the issues their communities are facing in the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
FRIDAY, Aug. 14
Keene Housing received nearly $200,000 in federal funding this week that the organization plans to channel into efforts to protect the health and welfare of its residents and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money comes from a $1.25 billion program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that was created as part of the CARES Act.
With less than an hour of debate, fall sports and other extracurricular activities got the green light from the Monadnock Regional School Board Thursday night.
In addition to wrestling with whether to reopen campuses, schools nationwide have been debating whether to permit these activities due to the pandemic.
Despite the fierce community debate over Keene’s new mask ordinance, police have fielded just a handful of reports of possible noncompliance.
The ordinance, which requires most adults and kids over the age of 9 to wear face coverings in all indoor public places and outdoor spaces where business is conducted, was approved by the City Council on Aug. 6.