MONDAY, Feb. 21
A N.H. State Police trooper shot and killed a Walpole man in his home early Sunday morning.
State Police had responded to a 911 call for a report of domestic violence at a home on County Road.
The Olympic dream is alive and well, as the 100th anniversary of the Harris Hill Ski Jumping competition took place this weekend in Brattleboro.
A record crowd of 6,000 people, spurred on by the coinciding Winter Olympics, turned out over the weekend to watch skiers from Slovenia, Iceland, Norway and across the United States plummet down the curved ramp and fly hundreds of feet into the air.
Twenty-one dogs are being cared for at the Windham County Humane Society in Brattleboro and by the organization’s rescue partners after the animals were rescued from an area property last week.
Executive Director Maya Richmond said the dogs will be cleared for adoption once they have gained weight and have been spayed or neutered.
TUESDAY, Feb. 22
Days after city officials struck down Keene's indoor mask mandate, some downtown businesses have stopped requiring face coverings, while other continue to recommend or require them.
Few customers seem to have changed their mask-wearing practices, people running Keene businesses Monday said.
After more than a decade in Peterborough, The Thing in the Spring will be making its debut in Keene this May.
The four-day music festival at Nova Arts will host bands and musical artists from all over New England and as far away as Germany.
The N.H. House narrowly rejected legislation to provide children from low-income families with two meals every school day.
“Although the majority recognizes the value and importance of students having access to meals, the state should not engage in another costly, forced requirement such as this,” said Rep. Deborah Hobson in a report for House Education Committee, which recommended the House reject the plan.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23
A Marlborough man who is on the road to recovery after a severe case of COVID-19 is sharing his story to help encourage others to overcome their reservations about the vaccine.
Chris Stephenson, who contracted the virus in November, is set to be discharged Wednesday after moving from Cheshire Medical Center to a rehabilitation center about a month ago.
Looking for more local options to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? You're in luck. This year, the Jaffrey St. Patrick's Day Parade is expanding into an eight-day celebration of Irish culture.
The inaugural Shamrock Festival, which is being produced by the Park Theatre, will include musical and dance performances, comedy, movie screenings, and more.
While the positivity rate for COVID tests conducted by Cheshire Medical Center last week has dropped, hospital leaders are still advocating for masking in indoor public spaces.
“You know, I think it's nice to see the percent of positivity drop down,” said President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso. “I think that's a real positive thing from the perspective of public health. But stopping the things that protect us now will only lead to some level of exacerbation of the disease.”
THURSDAY, Feb. 24
As the Winchester selectboard considers whether to fire a lieutenant, a police officer has left the department and surrendered his police certification.
The resignation comes roughly two weeks after a public hearing that included vague testimony from town officials about a criminal investigation into an unidentified Winchester police officer.
A bill moving through the N.H. Legislature calls for state personnel to learn more about cyanobacteria and mitigate its spread.
The bill, as amended, would direct the N.H. Department of Environmental Services to investigate the environmental and health impacts relating to cyanobacteria blooms in water bodies in the state.
The state has lifted its recommendation for indoor use of face coverings in public places because of a decline in COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations.
“While COVID-19 continues to circulate, the risk from COVID-19 is decreasing,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said. “As we’ve said all along during this pandemic, as the risk decreases, we can pull back on some of the recommended mitigation measures or prevention strategies.”
FRIDAY, Feb. 25
A hearing on the Winchester police chief’s recommendation that the selectboard fire Lt. James Fisher, who led the department for most of last year, concluded Thursday after a two-hour session. But the board has yet to decide whether to end Fisher’s employment.
Testimony during the hearing, which resumed where a session on Feb. 10 left off, circled around whether Fisher lied to town officials and how much information he should have given them about the alleged misconduct of another officer, who is under investigation by the N.H. Attorney General’s Office.
After narrowly voting down a bond for a new fire station last year, Westmoreland voters will once again decide whether to approve funds that would pay for a larger facility’s construction.
The proposed 6,500-square-foot station would make it easier for trucks to pull in and out of the bays and ensure greater security for the department’s equipment.
The N.H. Senate rejected attempts to repeal the so-called "divisive-concepts" law on Thursday.
Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, sponsored Senate Bill 304, which would have repealed the statute governing what public schools may teach.