MONDAY, Jan. 27
Police are investigating a motor-vehicle crash on Route 10 in Winchester that killed a Keene man and sent four others to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
John LaFreniere, 47, died in the crash, which occurred when the car he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a dump truck, police said.
City officials are looking into the effects of shifting parking enforcement in downtown Keene into the evening hours.
It comes on the heels of the Keene Downtown Group asking the City Council to offer free parking during the morning.
After two local convenience stores were robbed this month, some residents say they’re concerned for their safety.
Support also continues to pour in for the family-owned stores in Fitzwilliam and Rindge.
TUESDAY, Jan. 28
The Monadnock Regional School District has again asked a judge to stop a planned change in the Keene district’s school start times.
Monadnock, which sends students to the Cheshire Career Center in Keene, said an arbitration process in the dispute between the two school districts isn’t happening fast enough.
A Massachusetts jury on Monday found a former police officer guilty in connection with a crash that killed a 29-year-old Hinsdale man more than two years ago.
The Hinsdale resident, James Arcellana, died of his injuries three days after the Oct. 1, 2017, crash in Greenfield, Mass.
Organizers of the annual Red Cap Run fundraiser in Keene are visiting local schools to educate students on helmet safety while sledding.
The Melendy family, the beneficiaries of this year’s run, wanted to bring awareness to the issue after Bella Melendy, 7, suffered a traumatic brain injury while sledding last year.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 29
State Rep. Craig Thompson, D-Harrisville, has authored legislation that aims to drastically cut the state’s greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades.
House Bill 1664 would set ambitious goals for lowering greenhouse gas emissions statewide, looking to get 50 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050.
The Chamber Singers of Keene will perform their 25th annual concert Friday, after it was postponed last month due to the sudden death of the director’s teenage daughter.
”The opportunity to come together as a group, especially for our director, Patty, is really quite special,” said Ryan Owens, president of the board of directors.
The 10 participants in this year’s Dancing with the Keene Stars have been announced.
Drawing inspiration from the hit dance-competition TV show, the Elm City’s own version is an annual fundraiser that challenges community members to benefit Keene High School’s Project Graduation.
THURSDAY, Jan. 30
A man at the center of statewide alert in Chesterfield later told police he was simply trying to be nice in offering two kids a ride, according to police reports about the Jan. 13 incident.
”It appears that bad judgment is the primary factor in this case,” wrote Chesterfield police Lt. Michael Bomba.
Followers of Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang collected supplies for schools in the Monadnock Region after a fellow supporter tweeted for help.
After learning from his two sons that Swanzey elementary school teachers sometimes pay out-of-pocket for school supplies, Zachary Griffin posted a tweet and received 30 boxes of pencils, paper and other materials that he will donate to schools.
A second-alarm fire destroyed a two-apartment home in Bellows Falls early Wednesday, displacing its residents.
The fire department attributed the fire to discarded smoking materials.
FRIDAY, Jan. 31
In a 2018 video recently made public when it was posted online, Keene’s then-mayor appears to make a connection between race and crime.
But in an interview Wednesday, Kendall W. Lane denied that and accused filmmaker Reece Dunn, a student from England who spent the semester at Keene State College, of editing his statements grossly out of context.
There are new ways people can volunteer and bring a smile to people’s faces at Cheshire Medical Center.
”They provide such inspiration, such happiness ... I thought we need more [of these] out-of-the-box kind of things,” said new Director of Volunteer Services Chris Scheffler.
Two people in New Hampshire have tested negative for the coronavirus involved in a multinational outbreak, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday morning.
Both had recently traveled to Wuhan City, China, where the virus was first identified, and were experiencing mild respiratory problems.