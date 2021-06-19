MONDAY, June 14
Family, friends and colleagues remembered Jonathan Amerault’s commitment to service as a granite bench was dedicated in his memory outside the Souhegan Valley Boys and Girls Club in Milford Sunday.
The 25-year-old Keene resident, who grew up in Milford, was killed in September, allegedly by a Jaffrey man.
New Hampshire Dance Institute celebrated the resilience of its young performers during the annual Event of the Year this weekend.
The showcase, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, featured local schoolchildren with the theme of “Rise Like a Phoenix.”
The Monadnock High baseball team won the state championship with a shutout of Somersworth High Saturday.
“We played hard throughout the whole season and we have something to show for it now,” said pitcher Kevin Putnam after the 10-0 victory.
TUESDAY, June 15
Two local educators have been nominated for the N.H. Teacher of the Year award.
Kathy Peters, a special educator at Fuller Elementary School in Keene, and John Thomas, a teacher at Wells Memorial School in Harrisville, are among the 28 nominees.
The Monadnock Conservancy has purchased 132 acres abutting the Leighton State Forest in Dublin from the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains.
The land will remain undeveloped and accessible to the public.
A local coalition has distributed 1,500 resource bags aimed at helping child care providers and other organizations in the region work with children whose families have been affected by addiction.
The resources will help those who work with children dealing with the trauma associated with having parents, guardians or other loved ones with substance-use disorders.
WEDNESDAY, June 16
A Peterborough couple has filed suit against the nonprofit that runs Hillside Village in Keene, claiming the retirement community owes them more than $400,000 after they moved out.
But a representative for the community said that it can’t pay out the money until its financial problems are resolved.
A Walpole native is preparing for a national lumberjack competition this weekend.
Trevor Beaudry spends about an hour a day practicing during the competitive season, which runs from March to October.
A free, outdoor family movie series in Keene will return next month after a year off due to the pandemic.
Featuring films like “Moana” and “Tom and Jerry,” the event is a collaboration between the city and the Monadnock International Film Festival.
THURSDAY, June 17
The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network is using a range of strategies to encourage more local residents to get COVID-19 vaccines.
These include “pop-up” clinics, which aim to make it more convenient for people to get shots, and also provide a way to have more conversations in the community about vaccination.
Keene water and sewer customers can expect to see hikes in their bills later this year as the city needs to raise more money for the services.
Water customers will likely see increases in the price based on the size of meter they have, while usage rates will stay the same; sewer customers are likely to see decreases in the cost based on their meter size, but an increase in the usage rate.
Franklin Pierce University will require students to be vaccinated before arriving on the Rindge campus this fall.
Students can request exemptions for medical or religious reasons.
FRIDAY, June 18
Keene city councilors unanimously adopted a $63 million operating budget Thursday that will raise the city’s portion of the tax rate by 1.69 percent.
They narrowly defeated an amendment that would transfer about $67,000 within the budget for sidewalk repairs.
People who aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19 are safe to go maskless in most spaces, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said Thursday.
The state is also dropping quarantine requirements for people who may be exposed to COVID from someone outside their household.
Keene-based hardware store Hamshaw Lumber has acquired Leader Home Centers, which has five locations in Massachusetts and Vermont.
The Leader store in Brattleboro, as well as the Amherst, Deerfield, Greenfield and Barre locations in Massachusetts, will be rebranded as Hamshaw Lumber stores.